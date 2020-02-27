Kate Middleton gave a subtle nod to Queen Elizabeth by wearing a pair of her diamond earrings

Getty Images Kate Middleton borrowed Her Majesty’s earrings for a night out in London.

Kate Middleton paid tribute to the Queen by wearing a pair of Her Majesty’s diamond chandelier earrings for a night out in London.

The Duchess of Cambridge paired the jewels with a matching silver clutch bag and glittering $US708 Jimmy Choo heels.

Middleton was accompanied by Prince William to watch a charity performance of the West End musical “Dear Evan Hansen” on Tuesday.

The Duchess of Cambridge borrowed a pair of the Queen’s earrings for a trip to the theatre with Prince William on Tuesday.

Kate Middleton paired Her Majesty’s diamond chandelier earrings with a black Eponine tweed dress and a pair of glittering Jimmy Choo heels.

Ian Vogler – WPA Pool/Getty Images Middleton matched the jewellery with a pair of silver Jimmy Choos and a clutch bag.

The Jimmy Choos, which come at a price tag of $US708 (£550) matched perfectly with the duchess’ earrings and her silver clutch bag.

Middleton and William were at the Noel Coward Theatre to watch a charity performance of the hit West End musical “Dear Evan Hansen.”

Mark Cuthbert/Getty Images The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

It wasn’t the first time Middleton has worn the earrings. Her most notable appearances wearing them have been at a state dinner at Buckingham Palace in 2015 (pictured below) and a diplomatic reception in 2013.

However, according to the Daily Mail, “the Queen is less fond of the jewels and has never worn them on a public engagement.”

The duchess has made a point to take inspiration from the monarch’s style over the years. The royal ladies have even coordinated their accessories and outfits at appearances together.

They wore matching powder blue ensembles with floral hats at Royal Ascot in 2019, and both wore floral dresses to the Chelsea Flower Show that same year.

