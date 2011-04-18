Kate Middleton's Wedding Gown Designer Revealed (And 5 Designers Made Famous By The Famous)

Well, they almost pulled off some serious secret-keeping — but with under two weeks to go, the designer of Kate Middleton‘s wedding gown has been leaked.



The woman behind the dress hundreds of millions will see on April 29 is Sophie Cranston, a 34-year-old British designer whose Label, Libelula, is one of Middleton’s favourites.

(She’s in a Libelula coat at right.)

Cue the selling out of Libelula’s wispy, body-hugging designs.

Also cue the career skyrocketing and financial good fortune of Cranston.

Speaking of which, plenty of little-known designers have enjoyed the overnight success that follows a famous lady’s favour at the perfect moment.

(And one more thing. For the record, our theory is that Middleton will wear a more elaborate, royal-friendly gown for the ceremony — and a sleeker, fashion-forward gown for the reception.)

Grace Kelly, Audrey Hepburn and Elizabeth Taylor made Edith Head a household name. Thanks to the admiration of silver screen legends, Head became one of fashion's most famous mid-century names. She worked full-time as a costume designer for major studios but frequently designed ready-to-wear and couture for A-list actresses. Jackie Kennedy gave Oleg Cassini the role of a lifetime. America's practically-royalty Jackie Kennedy solidified the status of designer Oleg Cassini when she chose him to design her First Lady state wardrobe. David Emanuel's design dominated the last royal wedding. Emanuel, a Welsh designer, was already gaining fame before the 1981 wedding of Princess Diana and Prince Charles -- but the bride's choice to trust him with her wedding-day confection was crucial to his career. Michelle Obama made Isabel Toledo's dreams come true. Toledo, with her trademark bold shapes and colours, was the much-anticipated selection of First Lady Michelle Obama when it came to an outfit for inauguration day. Kate Middleton already minted Daniella Helayel of Issa. Middleton's blue silk wrap dress -- the frock she first faced the press in as a bride-to-be -- made Issa an instant classic. But Middleton has been wearing the brand's simple designs -- like this slinky pink number -- for a while. Now check out the filmmakers minted by a Cannes nomination. Check out the films -- and the record-setting 4 female directors >>

