Kate Middleton And The (Horrified) Queen Spend The Afternoon Staring At 'Creepy' Royal Wedding Gown Exhibit

Awkward.Kate Middleton spent the day with her royal grandmother-in-law Queen Elizabeth on Friday, touring a new exhibit at Buckingham Palace dedicated to the Royal Wedding gown.



Her majesty was not a fan:

“As the pair chatted, the pitch of the Queen’s voice raised and she said ‘horrible’ and then ‘horrid’.”

According to NYMag.com, the queen added, “it’s made to look very creepy.”

The problem? The mannequin is missing its head.

Middleton thinks it gives off a “3-D Effect.”

In any case, we’re sure this review won’t stop the hordes of royal-admirers who will line up for a chance to look at the famous dress in-person.

