43 stunning outfits Kate Middleton has worn that prove blue is her colour

Getty Images Blue is a staple colour in Kate Middleton’s wardrobe.

From her tailored coats to elegant gowns in shades of blue, Kate Middleton has shown seemingly endless ways to wear the cool-toned colour.

Some of Middleton’s most memorable blue outfits come from designers like Alexander McQueen, Emilia Wickstead, and Catherine Walker.

Middleton incorporated the colour into her maternity wardrobe with pieces from the brand Séraphine.

The duchess has even had some of her blue-hued garments embellished or altered.

In 2016, Middleton wore a Saloni dress for a reception at Kensington Palace.

Warren Allot/Getty Images Middleton in 2016.

The original version of this Saloni dress actually featured sheer sleeves and an open back, but Middleton had it altered to be more conservative.

Middleton wore a Roland Mouret gown for the 40th anniversary reception of SportsAid.

Eddie Mulholland/Getty Images Middleton in 2016.

Middleton looked elegant in this dress with shoulder cutouts, which she paired with gold hoops and a black clutch.

To honour the Queen’s 90th birthday, Middleton arrived wearing a light-blue Catherine Walker coatdress.

Arthur Edwards/Getty Images Middleton in 2016.

The white embroidery of Middleton’s outfit matched the fascinator she wore to the service.

Middleton arrived at a patron’s lunch in celebration of the Queen’s 90th birthday wearing a Roksanda dress with a peach-coloured band around the waist and sides.

Max Mumby/Getty Images Middleton in 2016.

Middleton paired the dress with simple pumps and a matching clutch. According to What Kate Wore, the duchess actually had the zipper of the dress changed into a full-length version and the slit in the back closed.

Middleton wore a blue dress and navy blazer to a royal air show in 2016.

Zak Hussein/Getty Images Middleton in 2016.

The Duchess of Cambridge arrived in Fairford, England, for the Royal International Air Tattoo, wearing a Stella McCartney dress and a navy Smythe blazer. She accessorized with beige heels and a polka-dot headband.

To attend the Stewards Academy, Middleton wore a polka-dot Altuzarra dress.

Max Mumby/Getty Images Middleton in 2016.

Designer Joseph Altuzarra told The Wall Street Journal that the print was created using “superimposed polka-dot patterns from the ’30s and ’60s.”

During a royal tour of Canada, Middleton wore a Jenny Packham dress and nude accessories.

Samir Hussein/Getty Images Middleton in 2016.

Middleton paired her dress with a matching fascinator and suede heels.

Middleton arrived in the Netherlands for her first solo royal tour in a Catherine Walker suit.

Samir Hussein/Getty Images Middleton in 2016.

Middleton kept her accessories simple, wearing pearl earrings, a beige clutch, and suede pumps.

Middleton attended the official opening of the Ronald McDonald House Evelina London in 2017 wearing a tweed Rebecca Taylor set.

Jeremy Selwyn/Getty Images Middleton in 2017.

Middleton accessorized her look with suede heels, a black clutch, and sapphire earrings that matched her engagement ring.

Middleton arrived in Luxembourg for a royal visit wearing a bespoke Emilia Wickstead coatdress.

Samir Hussein/WireImage Middleton in 2017.

Emilia Wickstead is a go-to designer for Middleton. On this occasion, the duchess paired the light-blue ensemble with a beige clutch and patent leather heels.

Middleton arrived at the Kings College Hospital wearing another tweed two-piece set from Rebecca Taylor.

Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images Middleton in 2017.

Middleton also wore this outfit from Rebecca Taylor’s 2012 pre-fall collection in 2012 and in 2014, during her royal tour of New Zealand with Prince William.

To attend a reception on World Mental Health day, Middleton wore a baby-blue lace Temperley London dress.

Heathcliff O’Malley/Getty Images Middleton in 2017.

Middleton matched the black details of her dress with a black clutch and pumps.

For the Grenfell Tower National Memorial Service, Middleton wore a wool Carolina Herrera coat and matching hat.

Max Mumby/Getty Images Middleton in 2017.

The duchess accessorized her all-navy look with Jimmy Choo pumps, an L.K. Bennet clutch, and gloves.

During a visit to the Reach Academy Feltham, Middleton was photographed in a double-breasted Hobbs coat.

Eddie Mulholland/Getty Images Middleton in 2018.

The duchess paired her look with Jimmy Choo heels.

While visiting a school in London, Middleton wore a Sportmax coat with a Beulah London scarf.

Karwai Tang/WireImage Middleton in 2018.

Middleton layered a blue dress underneath her A-line coat and accessorized with suede heels.

Middleton visited Kings College London in 2018 wearing a Séraphine coat and a floral dress from the same designer that retailed for $US109.

Karwai Tang/WireImage Middleton in 2018.

Middleton wore the same dress two weeks prior to an event at the Reach Academy with Place2Be.

Middleton looked elegant in a velvet Erdem dress and Gianvito Rossi suede heels.

Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images Middleton in 2018.

Middleton made a statement with her blue dress and paired it with minimalist silver jewellery.

Middleton arrived to open the Action On Addiction Community Treatment Centre in a royal blue coat from the British label Goat.

Karwai Tang/WireImage Middleton in 2018.

She paired the statement coat with G. Collins & Sons diamond earrings, sheer black tights, and Stuart Weitzman heels.

Middleton visited the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists in a Jenny Packham dress and matching jacket.

Max Mumby/Getty Images Middleton in 2018.

She matched her coat with blue jewellery from G.Collins & Sons and a Stuart Weitzman clutch.

For the first annual Royal Foundation Forum, Middleton wore a tailored dress from Séraphine, a maternity line she’s worn multiple times.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Markle and Middleton in 2018.

Middleton looked great while attending her first event alongside Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, and Prince William.

In 2018, Middleton wore another Séraphine dress while opening the new Place2Be headquarters in London.

Neil Mockford/Getty Images Middleton in 2018.

The Duchess of Cambridge matched the black details of her dress with Stuart Weitzman pumps in the same colour.

Middleton wore a Beulah London coat in a rich hue while at Westminster Abbey for Commonwealth Day.

Samir Hussein/WireImage Middleton in 2018.

Middleton first wore the coat in 2015 for the Afghanistan Service of Commemoration ceremony. This time, she paired it with Rupert Sanderson suede pumps and a Jimmy Choo clutch.

Middleton arrived at the Imperial War Museum in 2018 wearing a simple Jenny Packham dress.

Max Mumby/Getty Images Middleton in 2018.

The duchess’ dress, designed with puffed shoulders and a belt, popped with her beige accessories, including a Mulberry clutch and suede Gianvito Rossi heels.

To open the McLaren Automotive’s new Composites Technology Centre in 2018, Middleton wore a cobalt-toned Eponine London dress.

Samir Hussein/WireImage Middleton in 2018.

The duchess first wore this belted coatdress in 2017.

For a visit to the BBC, Middleton was photographed in a teal Emilia Wickstead dress.

Max Mumby/Getty Images Middleton in 2018.

She paired the pleated dress with black heels and simple hoop earrings. According to Elle, Middleton first wore the dress in April 2014 during her royal tour of New Zealand.

In 2019, Middleton arrived for a Sunday service in Sandringham wearing a cerulean Catherine Walker coat.

Max Mumby/Getty Images Middleton in 2019.

The duchess also wore the coat in February 2018 during her royal tour of Sweden and Norway with Prince William.

While visiting Northern Ireland, Middleton wore a periwinkle Mulberry coat with navy heels.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Middleton in 2019.

Middleton looked gorgeous in this belted coat, which was designed with cape-style sleeves and a rounded collar.

Middleton arrived to launch the King’s Cup Regatta in a striped sweater and L.K. Bennet trousers.

Samir Hussein/Getty Images Middleton in 2019.

The wide-leg trousers Middleton wore were still available at the time of writing for $US250. She paired it with $US475 Emmy London heels and a $US420 red clutch from the same brand.

Middleton sported a polka-dot Alessandra Rich dress during a visit to the Bletchley Park D-Day Exhibition.

Max Mumby/Getty Images Middleton in 2019.

Middleton paired the $US1,413 polka-dot dress with pearl earrings and suede heels. She first wore it for a royal family portrait celebrating Prince Charles’s 70th birthday in 2018.

Middleton arrived for day one of the 2019 Royal Ascot wearing an intricate Elie Saab dress.

Max Mumby/Getty Images Middleton in 2019.

The Duchess of Cambridge’s dress was based on a look from the designer’s resort 2019 collection. She paired it with a matching Philip Treacy hat, silver Gianvito Rossi heels, a silver clutch, and Kiki McDonough earrings.

For another day at Wimbledon in 2019, Middleton wore an Emilia Wickstead dress with cap sleeves.

Karwai Tang/Getty Images Middleton in 2019.

Middleton’s dress was unavailable at the time of writing, but her $US80 heels from Aldo were available for $US56. She accessorized her look with a Cartier watch and In2design earrings.

Middleton rewore an Alexander McQueen coatdress to attend the naming ceremony of the research ship RRS Sir David Attenborough.

Mark Cuthbert/Getty Images Middleton in 2019.

Middleton carried a black Asprey clutch and wore a pair of navy heels.

During a visit to Pakistan, Middleton wore a custom-made ombré outfit from Catherine Walker.

Samir Hussein/Getty Images Middleton in 2019.

She wore a pair of matching trousers underneath the dress and paired it with suede heels.

During the same trip, Middleton wore a bright-blue traditional kurta from Pakistani designer Kaheen Khan.

Samir Hussein/Getty Images Middleton in 2019.

The duchess also wore a pair of $US16 heels from British brand New Look and Zeen earrings.

To attend the launch of the National Emergencies Trust, Middleton wore a belted Emilia Wickstead dress.

Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images Middleton in 2019.

She paired the blue dress with an Aspinal X Beulah London clutch and Jimmy Choo heels.

Middleton visited the Defence Medical Rehabilitation Centre with Prince William wearing a sleek Alexander McQueen skirt suit.

Samir Hussein/Getty Images Middleton in February.

Middleton honoured the 10-year anniversary of McQueen’s death by wearing his design.

The handbag she carried was also a piece from McQueen. The duchess completed her look with Ralph Lauren boots and Mappin and Webb earrings.

For a gala dinner in Mumbai, India, in March, Middleton wore a Jenny Packham dress that was customised with beads from a local designer.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Middleton in Match.

According to What Kate Wore, Middleton’s dress for the 25th anniversary of Place2Be was from British designer Jenny Packham but was hand-beaded in India. She paired the gown with a matching clutch and gorgeous earrings from Erdem.

Middleton visited the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in a floral, silk midi Beulah London dress.

Joe Giddens/Getty Images Middleton in July.

The duchess accessorized her look with Rupert Sanderson pumps and $US1,053 Patrick Mavros earrings.

At the time of writing, the dress retailed for $US572 and went on sale for $US171 before selling out.

For a visit to the Shire Hall Care Home in South Wales, Middleton wore a light-coloured Emilia Wickstead dress.

Jonathan Buckmaster/Getty Images Middleton in August.

Middleton wore the midi-length dress with Castañer wedge espadrilles and her $US19 Amaia face mask.

Middleton roasted marshmallows with a Scouts group in London wearing a casual look from Massimo Dutti.

Daniel Leal-Olivas/Getty Images Middleton in September.

Middleton looked ready for the outdoors in a $US69.90 Massimo Dutti shirt, satin trousers from the same designer, a $US544 Really Wild waistcoat, and See by Chloe ankle boots.

In October, the duchess visited students at the University of Derby wearing a blue Massimo Dutti sweater.

Arthur Edwards/Getty Images Middleton in October.

She wore a $US179 Massimo Dutti cashmere sweater, black pants, Gianvito Rossi pumps, and jewellery from All the Falling Stars for her visit, where she spoke with students about how the pandemic has impacted mental health.

During a meeting with the president and first lady of Ukraine in October, Middleton wore an Alexander McQueen dress.

Jonathan Brady/Getty Images Middleton in October.

The Duchess of Cambridge paired the dress with sapphire jewellery, including a necklace that royal fans speculated was made from earrings previously gifted to Princess Diana.

In October, Middleton visited the Institute of Reproductive and Development Biology at Imperial College wearing a blue Emilia Wickstead dress.

Kirsty Wigglesworth/Getty Images Middleton in October.

For the visit, the duchess paired the dress with Prada pumps, $US80Spell of Love hoop earrings that were available for preorder at the time of writing, and a $US19 Amaia face mask.

