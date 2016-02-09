Kate Middleton sat down with a bunch of kids to talk about feelings

It is Children’s Mental Health Week in the UK, and Kate Middleton, who has made it a personal goal to improve the mental health of children in England, created this video in an effort to push schools to begin providing support to help children deal with issues that can lead to mental health problems.
