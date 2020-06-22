Kate Middleton shared an adorably candid photo of Prince William and Prince Charles for Father's Day

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge/Twitter The Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge at Sandringham in December 2019.

Prince Wiliam and Prince Charles shared their most candid photo yet for Father’s Day.

Kate Middleton took the photo, which showed William wrapping an arm around his father, during the Christmas holidays in 2019.

It’s unusual for royals who aren’t children to pose for photos like this, as they usually have their arms at their sides.

The royals also shared a childhood photo of Middleton and her father.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge marked Father’s Day with a previously unseen photo of Prince William and his father, Prince Charles.

Kate Middleton took the photo at the royal family’s Sandringham Estate, where they spent the Christmas holidays in December 2019.

The couple also shared a childhood photo of Middleton with her own father.

Happy Father’s Day! On the left, The Duke of Cambridge with Prince of Wales at Sandringham in December 2019, and on the right, Michael Middleton with his daughter Catherine Photo on the left taken by The Duchess of Cambridge pic.twitter.com/VN461CZzmi — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) June 21, 2020

It’s unusual for royals to pose casually. They will usually be pictured with their arms at their sides, like in the below photo.

Kirsty Wigglesworth/ Pool/ File/ AP Images. Queen Elizabeth II with Prince Charles and Prince William.

Father’s Day was especially significant for William this year, as it fell on the same day as his 38th birthday. To celebrate, the royal shared a series of group photos with his three children, Prince George (6), Princess Charlotte (5), and Prince Louis (2).

The photos, taken by Middleton, showed the family playing in the grounds of their country estate in Norfolk, where they have been staying since lockdown began in the UK back in March.

