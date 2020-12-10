Kate Middleton recycled 5 colourful coats during her 3-day train tour of the UK

Chris Jackson/WPA Pool/Max Mumby/Getty Images During her December royal train tour, Kate Middleton wore statement coats that she’s worn before.

Kate Middleton and Prince William embarked on a three-day royal tour across the UK to thank healthcare and other essential workers for everything they have done during the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the journey, the Duchess of Cambridge pulled out a number of statement coats that we’ve seen before.

Middleton turned to designers she’s worn over and over again, like Alexander McQueen and Catherine Walker.

Kate Middleton recycled several coats for her royal train tour across the UK this week.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge embarked on the journey to thank the organisations and people who “have gone above and beyond in response to the coronavirus pandemic,” according to a post shared on the official Instagram account for the couple.

For the three-day tour, Middleton turned to designers like Alexander McQueen and Catherine Walker, and wore multiple statement coats that fans have seen before.

Here’s a look at all of the outfits that Middleton wore during her latest royal tour.

Kate Middleton arrived at London Euston train station on Sunday wearing a dark-green Alexander McQueen coat.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Middleton wore an Alexander McQueen coat to embark on her royal train tour.

Middleton wore the green coat with suede Ralph Lauren boots, a tartan scarf, Cornelia James gloves, Accessorize pearl rope drop earrings that were on sale for $US6 at the time of writing, and an Amaia face mask.

The duchess wore the Alexander McQueen coat with the same boots during her royal tour of Ireland. She debuted the bespoke outerwear piece with a black-and-white houndstooth dress from Zara during a visit to Bradford, UK, in January.

Middleton stepped off the train in Edinburgh wearing a bright-blue coat as a nod to Scotland’s flag.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Middleton wore a blue Catherine Walker coat to arrive in Scotland.

In Scotland, the Duchess of Cambridge arrived in a Catherine Walker coat that she last wore during a royal tour of Scandinavia in 2018.

Middleton previously paired the coat with a fur headband and matching cuffs. On Sunday, however, she wore the coat with a Strathberry purse, an Amaia face mask, and sapphire earrings that once belonged to Princess Diana.

Middleton visited the Batley Community Centre in a navy Hobbs London coat that she first wore earlier this year.

Danny Lawson/Getty Images Middleton wore a Hobbs London coat during a visit in Batley, England.

For her next stop, Middleton wore a Hobbs London maxi coat that was on sale for $US420 at the time of writing. She finished off her outfit with $US490 Emmy London pumps.

The duchess first wore this coat in February during a visit to Wales. For that royal engagement, Middleton paired the coat with a red Zara dress and black knee-high boots, as well as a heart-print scarf from Beulah London.

The duchess kept the same navy coat and pants on but changed her sweater for a visit to Manchester.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Middleton wore the same outfit but with a different sweater to a visit to Manchester.

Middleton got off the train for the final stop of the day in the same Hobbs London maxi coat and navy pants from earlier in the day. She changed out of her simple white sweater and into a $US262Troy London fair isle jumper.

Middleton turned heads when she wore a bright-red Alexander McQueen coat and matching tartan scarf for a visit to Wales.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Middleton wore a bright-red coat for a visit to Wales.

Middleton recycled the same red coat she wore in October during the third day of the royal train tour. This time, she paired it with Ralph Lauren suede boots, a tartan scarf, a Grace Han handbag, and $US83 Spell of Love hoop earrings.

When Middleton first wore this coat, she accessorized it with the same Grace Han handbag, Gianvito Rossi pumps, Daniella Draper hoop earrings, and an Amaia face mask.

For the final stop of her royal train tour, Middleton stunned in an emerald green Catherine Walker coat.

Max Mumby/Getty Images Middleton wore a green coat for her last stop on the royal train tour.

Middleton first showed off this elegant coat when she arrived for her royal tour of Ireland in March. She wore it with an Alessandra Rich dress and Emmy London heels.

For her visit to Windsor Castle, she added a black Troy London fur collar. She also wore Ralph Lauren suede boots, black gloves, and an Alexander McQueen clutch.

