The royal family’s photographer reveals his favorite photos of Kate Middleton

- Getty Images royal photographer Chris Jackson shared his favorite photos of Kate Middleton.
- He told Insider he enjoys capturing unusual and unexpected moments as royals go about their duties.
- He’s published two photography books: “Elizabeth II: A Queen for Our Time” and “Modern Monarchy: The British Royal Family Today.”
Jackson took the photo as Middleton was leaving the cemetery, calling it “one of the standout, slightly different images that I’ve taken with the Duchess of Cambridge.”
“It’s actually a great lesson as well to keep watching until the end of the engagement, because this was a lovely moment as the duchess was walking away and glanced over her shoulder,” he said.
Jackson says some of the best royal photos happen when the weather is less than ideal.
“I always find that, when it’s raining, and quite often when there’s a torrential downfall, you often get the most unexpected and fun images,” he said. “So it always pays to be on your guard when you can see a big gray cloud coming along.”
Jackson snapped this photo as William and Middleton were finishing their tour of the historic site.
“It was the last engagement of the day, and the light was stunning,” he said. “I really enjoyed this moment as they were leaving the mosque.”
“It was a real buzz to be behind the scenes and capturing some of those special moments,” Jackson said. “This is just one particular moment which I loved in the evening. Visually, I think it worked, and it was quite special to be doing that.”