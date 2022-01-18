The royal family’s photographer reveals his favorite photos of Kate Middleton

Royal photographer Chris Jackson captured a poignant photo of the Duchess of Cambridge visiting Kranji Commonwealth War Cemetery in Singapore in 2012.

“As a royal photographer, my goal is to create some kind of a response in the viewer, be it they smile, they laugh — and sometimes there’s a more poignant image,” Jackson told Insider. “These are kind of rarer images, but, nevertheless, incredibly important.”

Jackson took the photo as Middleton was leaving the cemetery, calling it “one of the standout, slightly different images that I’ve taken with the Duchess of Cambridge.”

“It’s actually a great lesson as well to keep watching until the end of the engagement, because this was a lovely moment as the duchess was walking away and glanced over her shoulder,” he said.