Kate Middleton recycled a sequinned floor-length gown that she had custom-made 2 years ago for a tour of Pakistan

The Duchess of Cambridge wearing the dress in London (left) and wearing it in Pakistan in 2019 (right). Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images, Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Kate Middleton rewore a sparkly green dress from her 2019 tour of Pakistan.

The Jenny Packham dress was originally worn with a traditional dupatta scarf.

Middleton recycled the dress for an appearance at the Royal Variety Performance in London.

The Duchess of Cambridge dazzled in a sequinned floor-length gown at the Royal Variety Performance in London on Thursday.

It’s the same custom Jenny Packham gown the duchess wore during her royal tour of Pakistan in 2019, The Independent reports.

The Duchess of Cambridge at the Royal Variety Performance. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Kate Middleton first wore the dress at a reception held at the National Monument in Islamabad with Prince William, Insider previously reported.

The dress was custom-made for the duchess, according to Hello! Magazine, and appeared to be designed with a nod to Pakistan in mind as green is the country’s national color. It was originally worn with a matching dupatta scarf, a traditional scarf worn by women in South Asia.

For her appearance in London on Thursday, Middleton wore the dress without the dupatta scarf. She styled her hair in tight curls and a bold lip, completing the look with a pair of gold earrings by Missoma, The Independent reports.

Middleton and Prince William were photographed meeting celebrity attendees, including Ed Sheeran, at the event.

“Attending this year’s #RoyalVarietyPerformance and meeting amazing entertainers from the world of theatre and music last night!” a representative for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge wrote on Twitter.

“The show is held in aid of The @RoyalVariety Charity who continues to support members of the entertainment industry who need help and assistance. This year sees one hundred years of Royal Patronage of the charity, commencing with King George V in 1921,” they added.