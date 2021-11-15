Kate Middleton paid tribute to Princess Diana on Remembrance Sunday

Kate Middleton at the National Service of Remembrance on November 14, 2021. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Kate Middleton attended the Remembrance Sunday service in place of Queen Elizabeth II on Sunday.

She wore a black Alexander McQueen coat that looked like ones Princess Diana wore in the past.

The Duchess of Cambridge also wore a pair of pearl earrings that previously belonged to Diana.

Kate Middleton attended the annual Remembrance Sunday service in London, England, this weekend, and she paid tribute to her late mother-in-law while there.

The Duchess of Cambridge was photographed at the Cenotaph war memorial on Sunday in a black, military-style coat designed by Alexander McQueen. It had a white collar in the middle of red epaulets, and three buttons down the front of the jacket.

Middleton also wore a black rounded hat with a satin band, and pearl drop earrings that once belonged to Princess Diana.

Kate Middleton at the National Service of Remembrance on November 14, 2021. Samir Hussein/Getty Images

The earrings were Princess Diana’s Collingwood set, which were gifted to her by the jeweler before she married Prince Charles, according to the Mirror.

She wore them on numerous occasions – including with her famous “revenge dress” – and Middleton later added them to her wardrobe.

Middleton’s outfit was newer, but it still looked a lot like ones Princess Diana previously wore at the Remembrance Sunday service.

In 1992, for example, the Princess of Wales visited the Cenotaph to watch the Remembrance parade while wearing a rounded hat with a black, buttoned-up coat.

Princess Diana on Remembrance Sunday in 1992. Reuters

She also wore a style that was similar to Middleton’s years earlier.

In 1982, Princess Diana arrived at the National Service of Remembrance in a black ensemble that included a blazer, knee-length skirt, and patterned tights. And like Middleton, Diana added a pop of white to her look via her collar.

At all events, both women wore red poppy flowers pinned to their coats, as is customary on Remembrance Day.

Princess Diana on Remembrance Sunday in 1982. Anwar Hussein/Getty Images

Middleton stood in for Queen Elizabeth II at this year’s event after the monarch pulled out due to a sprained back.

The UK event honors members of the nation’s military, and is recognized on the second Sunday of November each year.