14 times Kate Middleton took style cues from Princess Diana

- Kate Middleton has seemingly taken inspiration from Princess Diana’s style over the years.
- On two occasions after giving birth, Middleton wore dresses that mirrored looks Diana wore.
- She’s also worn hats and carried purses that matched those owned by the Princess of Wales.
Middleton looked just like Princess Diana did when she visited the same resort with Prince Charles in February 1986. Diana also wore a red coat and black gloves at the time, though she accessorized with a tricolored headband
Middleton took a more modern approach in December 2006. She wore a red coat over a black shirt with a scoop-style neckline, as well as knee-high boots and black tights. But like the Princess of Wales, Middleton also carried a black clutch, wore black gloves, and donned a similar hat.
The Duchess of Cambridge wore an almost-identical dress on December 19, 2011, while attending the A Night of Heroes: The Sun Military Awards in London. Her dress was the same color and had a similar neckline. Middleton also wore diamond jewels.
The outfit looked extremely similar to one Princess Diana wore while visiting the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital in Lahore, Pakistan, on June 22, 1996. Though her version was a pantsuit and not a dress, both outfits were the same color with button detailing.
Almost 31 years later on July 23, 2013, Middleton left the same location with her firstborn in a similar outfit: a blue dress with white polka dots, and short white heels. Both couples even posed for the same picture outside the hospital.
Middleton then wore a similar outfit while visiting the Stephen Lawrence Centre in London, England, on March 27, 2015. Her look was a one-piece jacket — unlike Diana’s two-piece suit — though the Duchess of Cambridge styled it almost exactly the same with similar accessories.
Middleton later ditched the polka-dot pattern and put her own twist on the style on June 17, 2017, while at Buckingham Palace. Her version of the dress had long sleeves like Diana’s, and she wore a hat that looked almost exactly the same as Diana’s.
It makes sense that Middleton wore the dress — which looked like a blue one Princess Diana wore in 1981 during her wedding rehearsal — as the garden had just been transformed into a White Garden to honor the late royal’s memory.
Her outfit looked slightly similar to the black-and-white polka-dot dress Princess Diana wore on June 5, 1986, while attending Derby Day. However, there were still plenty of differences in their looks.
The Princess of Wales, for example, styled her dress with white tights, a white clutch, and an oversized hat. Her dress was also more detailed than Middleton’s — it had longer sleeves and a peplum-style fringe across the waistband.
While holding her child and standing next to her husband, Middleton looked like the spitting image of Princess Diana, who also wore a red dress with a white collar on September 16, 1984 — shortly after Prince Harry was born.
Similarly, Princess Diana wore a white blazer with black stitching and a matching skirt while attending an event with her children on August 19, 1995. Like Middleton later wore, Princess Diana accessorized with black heels, a black clutch, and a large hat, though hers was white with a black stripe.
Middleton later wore a similar look on October 15, 2019, while visiting Pakistan. Her outfit, however, had slimmer sleeves, a flat bodice, and a straight skirt. Both dresses were covered in sparkles.
Both royals wore kitten heels with the outfits, though Middleton wore a brown pair and Diana chose blue shoes. Diana also added a red flower pin to her jacket, while Middleton wore a patterned face mask and carried a $US1,380 ($AU1,897) clutch.
Middleton stood in for Queen Elizabeth II at this year’s event, and wore a black, military-style coat designed by Alexander McQueen that mirrored ones Diana wore decades earlier.
The duchess also wore pearl drop earrings that were gifted to Diana by a jeweler before she married Prince Charles.