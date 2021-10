31 photos that prove Prince William and Kate Middleton are trying to change their public image

Prince William and Kate Middleton were always considered far more formal than Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

As the future king and queen consort of England, the Cambridges will always have a different set of rules and expectations than Harry and Markle ever did as senior royals. But Eric Schiffer, an expert on celebrity brand management, told Insider that when it came to the couple’s public-relations strategy, Middleton and William took “little risk” before Markle and Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey in March.

“They were manicured to the nth degree,” he said, “and played their public persona with a Buckingham Palace excellence, out of the playbook that’s been mastered for centuries.”

Before the pandemic, William and Middleton almost never posted videos on their official Instagram page. If they did, it was usually a slideshow of photos or a clip played over one of the prince’s formal speeches.

The Cambridges also rarely showed affection toward each other in public, believed to be in line with royal etiquette.