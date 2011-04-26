Palace Guard Suspended For Talking Facebook Smack On Kate Middleton

Palace guards might be notoriously straightlaced while on duty, but apparently they loosen up on Facebook.



Buckingham Palace guard Cameron Reilly has been pulled from royal duty for comments he made on his page.

Reilly referred to princess-to-be Kate Middleton as a “posh b*tch” and “a stupid stuck up cow.”

Cow? Hasn’t Reilly, like the rest of us, been inundated with hysterical reporting on Kate’s state of too-skinniness?

Reilly also used Pakistani racial slurs, which probably had more to do with his firing. He’ll be off-duty on the day of the royal wedding.

