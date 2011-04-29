13 Shows To Watch Friday Morning Instead Of The Royal Wedding

Noah Davis
crawford

The monarchy-saving Royal Wedding kicks off early Friday on the East Coast.

The coverage — already causing chaos with morning shows — will escalate to epic proportions.

All the networks are planning major shows around the event of the year. The sets in London are built. The anchors and correspondents are in place. NBC’s Twitter hashtag — #royalwedding — continues to gain momentum.

Now all there is to do is wait.

But… what if you would rather not watch Prince William tie the knot with Kate Middleton? Are there other options?

Of course there are.

Plenty, in fact.

The Wire scoured the television listings for Thursday night and Friday morning to come up with some options for those royal wedding-weary souls. We found at least a dozen of shows you could view instead. (At times EST)

Enjoy.

Austin Powers in Goldmember on STARZ (5:45 a.m.)

Followed by Toy Story 3 at 7:20 a.m.

Married… With Children marathon on TBS (6 a.m.)

A preview of Kate and Will's life?

Meaningful Beauty on A&E (6 a.m.)

'Discover Cindy Crawford's secret to youthful, radiant skin. Learn how her skin, at 43, looks as young as it did at 28! Meet Cindy's beauty guru, Dr. Jean-Louis Sebagh, Europe's most exclusive anti-ageing specialist and creator of Meaningful Beauty.'

I Love Lucy Marathon on Hallmark (6 a.m.)

Simpler times. Simpler times.

Snoop Dogg Takeover on Fuse (6 a.m.)

The Doggfather at 6 a.m.? Sure, why not?

Squawk Box on CNBC (6 a.m.)

How will the Royal Wedding affect the stock market?

Truck Competition: USHRA Monster Jam on SPEED (7 a.m.)

Why not, right?

American Idol followed by Bones on FOX (8 p.m. Thursday)

Get that DVR in action!

William & Kate: A Fairytale Romance followed by William and Harry: The Brother Princes on BBC (8 p.m.-10 p.m. Thursday)

So how did we get to this point anyway? And are Will and Harry buddies?

The Fast and the Furious 2 Fast 2 Furious XXX on ENC (8 p.m.-1:50 a.m. Thursday)

To get you excited about Fast Five, obviously.

The space shuttle launch

Sure, it is not until later in the day (3:47 p.m. to be exact), but we imagine you can find some previews somewhere.

The sun rise

Turn off the television and go outside.

