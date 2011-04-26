Will The Royal Wedding Save The British Monarchy?

The Royal Wedding finally arrives on Friday and John F Burns argues it could have an important result (in addition to costing networks many $1,000s).



The New York Times‘ London bureau chief thinks the event might help bring a restored sense of faith in the monarchy.

“Among many in Britain, Friday’s ceremony, more than a rite of renewal, is viewed as a step toward saving the monarchy — and a far from certain one, at that — after a quarter of a century in which its foundations have been shaken as never before in modern times, by the soap opera that Charles and Diana’s marriage became as well as the dissolute behaviour of many other royals,” he writes in the Paper of Record.”

Burns notes the failings of the royal family — three of the beloved Queen Elizabeth‘s children are divorced and few like Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla. Prince William and Kate Middleton represent a chance for the English people to regain some faith in the monarchy.

“For them, this week will bring new hope that the wedding will lead on, while Prince William and his princess are still young enough to make a difference, to a new chapter for the crown that will yield the contentment — for the nation, and for the couple themselves — that was so cruelly promised on the halcyon day that saw Prince William’s parents wed,” Burns writes.

After Friday, it is up to Middleton to follow in Princess Diana‘s footsteps as “queen of people’s hearts.”

