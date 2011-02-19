ROYAL FLUSH: Here Are 9 Companies Cashing In On Kate Middleton

With just weeks to go until the wedding of Kate Middleton and Prince William, all eyes are on the princess-to-be — and companies are hustling to cash in on her chic image.



They’d better tread carefully, though. The Royal Family recently warned the business world at large that they won’t hesitate to sue anyone who uses Middleton’s name or image without permission.

But that doesn’t mean no one’s making money off Middleton. Since everything she wears is breathlessly catalogued, retail brands don’t even need to mention the bride to pull consumers in.

