New parents Kate Middleton and Prince William are set to emerge from St. Mary’s hospital at any moment…



All eyes are on this door…

Middleton gave birth to an 8lb 6oz baby boy Monday after 10 hours of labour.

St. Mary’s is the same hospital where Prince William was born 31 years ago.

Developing…

