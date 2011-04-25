UH-OH: Guess Which Human-Rights-Violating World Leaders Are Coming To The Royal Wedding?

While President Obama and Tony Blair watch the whole affair at home, Kate Middleton and Prince William will rub elbows with some seriously questionable despots at their wedding.



The 1900-person guest list reportedly includes several dictators maligned by the international community:

As rumbles of social reform rage in Saudi Arabia, that country’s royals — Prince Mohamed bin Nawaf bin Abdul Aziz and Princess Fadwa bint Khalid bin Abdullah bin Abdulrahman — will be in London.

So will King Mswati III of Swaziland. He’s a skilled party-boy-slash-protest-crusher.

Mswati ordered Swaziland forces to fire on crowds who demonstrated against his rule earlier this year. And in 2008, he threw himself a birthday party in a football stadium filled with scantily clad women.

Meanwhile, Bahrain’s prince, Sheik Salman bin Hamad al-Khalifa, bowed to pressure from human-rights protestors — he RSVP’d “no” to Middleton and William’s nuptials.

