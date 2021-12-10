Kate Middleton and Prince William’s 2021 Christmas card includes a rare photo from a private family vacation

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s 2021 Christmas card photo. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge/Handout/Getty Images

Prince William and Kate Middleton have shared their 2021 Christmas card.

The photo, featuring their three children, is from a family visit to Jordan earlier this year.

It’s the first time in recent years that they have released their Christmas photo to the press.

The Cambridges just released their official Christmas card photo for 2021, and it may be their most adorable family photo yet.

The photo, which was distributed to the press and shared on the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s Instagram account, showed the couple with their children, Prince George (age 8), Princess Charlotte (age 6), and Prince Louis (age 3), during a visit to Jordan earlier this year, according to a press release from Kensington Palace.

The press release did not elaborate on when the trip took place or the nature of the trip, but a People magazine report citing representatives for Kensington Palace suggests that the photo was taken on a private family vacation. The visit had not been previously shared with the public.

However, Prince Charles and Camilla were in Jordan for an official royal visit in November, a trip that had previously been scheduled for March 2020, Town and Country reported.

The photo shows the family posing at an undisclosed location in color-coordinated outfits. Prince William, Kate Middleton, and George wore matching olive-green clothes while the younger members of the family, Charlotte and Louis, wore blue.

It’s typical for the royal family to send official Christmas cards every year, which they send to family, friends, and organizations that they work with.

However, this marks the first time in recent years that Middleton and William have released their Christmas card to the press. In both 2020 and 2019, the couple’s Christmas cards were leaked by fans who shared photos on social media.