Former Roommate Says Kate Middleton Is Pregnant

Kate Middleton’s former roommate told a British tabloid that she’s expecting a child with her husband, Prince William.



Jessica Hay, Kate’s former roommate who attended her blockbuster wedding, told the magazine New Idea that the Duchess was planning a December announcement.

Hay and Middleton lived together in their middle school dorm.

“It seems very traditional, but of course they’ll be happy with boys or two girls, they don’t want more.” Hay was quoted as saying according to the New York Post. “They’ve discussed it endlessly and don’t want to be older parents.”

This isn’t the first time Hay has spilled about Middleton.

She previously told a biographer that the future Queen of England was bullied at school for being too skinny and shy.

The Palace hasn’t commented on the rumours.

