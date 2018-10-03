Kate Middleton returned from maternity leave wearing an old pair of $50 Zara jeans with £475 boots — and it proves she's the queen of outfit recycling

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Kate Middleton is back in action.

On Tuesday, Kate Middleton made her first official appearance after being on maternity leave since April.

She visited Sayers Croft Forest School and Wildlife Garden wearing a pair of $US50 Zara jeans and £475 Penelope Chilvers boots that she’s worn several times before.

Middleton completed the look with a green jacket and sweater.

Her hair also appeared slightly shorter with bouncy, layered waves at the ends.

Kate Middleton has been on royal maternity leave since giving birth to Prince Louis in April. Though she has made a few off-duty appearances in that time – such as hanging with sister-in-law Meghan Markle at Wimbledon in July – she returned to her official solo engagements on Tuesday wearing one of her signature looks.

No stranger to an outfit repeat, the duchess pulled out some of her favourite pieces while visiting Sayers Croft Forest School and Wildlife Garden.

Pool/Getty Images She previously wore the Zara jeans in May 2017.

If those jeans look familiar, it’s because Middleton has worn the Zara biker-style design several times before, most recently during her May 2017 visit to a “Farms for City Children” farm in Arlingham, England.

Middleton’s exact jeans do not appear to be available online at the time of this post, but Brit & Co reported that they originally retailed for $US50. A very similar design is currently on Zara’s site for $US39.90, with more zippers at the hips and a slightly higher topstitching design at the knee.

Middleton paired the jeans with her go-to £475 brown tassel boots from Penelope Chilvers, which she also wore in May 2017. HELLO! reported that the duchess was first spotted in them back in 2004, so the boots have been one of her wardrobe staples for over a decade.

She completed the look with an army-green jacket and sweater.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images She went with a casual, put-together look.

Though some of the outfit is old, her hairstyle appears to be new. Middleton’s hair, which appears to be slightly shorter, now has a more layered and tousled look, which adds lots of volume at the ends.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Her hair appeared slightly shorter and tousled.

The seemingly new hairstyle is a clever way to update the partially recycled outfit, something Middleton has mastered time and time again.

