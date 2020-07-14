Kate Middleton wore the perfect tennis-themed dress on a video call with young athletes

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge/Twitter, Net-A-Porter Kate Middleton wore a tennis-themed dress while chatting with young tennis players and Andy Murray.

Kate Middleton wore a dress with tennis players on it for a video call with young athletes and tennis player Andy Murray.

The call was in honour of Wimbledon, which would have started on July 10 if not for the coronavirus.

The HVN “Maria” dress retails for $US775.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Kate Middleton is known for her fashion sense, and she aced a recent royal engagement with the perfect outfit choice.

On a video call with young athletes from Bond Primary School in South London, she introduced the students to British tennis champion Andy Murray. The call took place on July 10, what would have been the start of Wimbledon.

Students asked Murray questions like “Why did you pick tennis as a career?” and “Do you remember how old you were when you played your first game?”

In keeping with the tennis theme, Middleton wore a kelly green dress with tennis players on it.

Game. Set. Match. ???? To mark what would have been the start of finals weekend of the famous @Wimbledon Championships, The Duchess of Cambridge was joined by surprise guest Sir @andy_murray, as she spoke to young tennis players from Bond Primary School in South London. pic.twitter.com/Nje9LGRXlH — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) July 10, 2020

The “Maria” dress produced by HVN currently retails for $US775 on Net-a-Porter. It hasn’t sold out yet, but knowing Middleton’s fashion icon status, it probably won’t last long.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.