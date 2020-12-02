32 times Kate Middleton matched her outfits to the occasion

Middleton hiked to see the Tiger’s Nest monastery in Bhutan wearing an outdoorsy outfit.
The duchess wore a Jaeger blouse, a waistcoat from Really Wild Clothing, olive-green jeans, and Penelope Chilvers boots.
Middleton attended a sailing event in 2016 wearing a nautical-themed outfit.
Middleton visited the Ben Ainslie Racing facility in an Alexander McQueen set that she was also pictured wearing in 2011 and 2014. She accessorized her outfit with navy suede Rupert Sanderson heels and a Jaeger handbag.
Middleton paid tribute to the Canadian flag during a royal tour of the country in 2016.
For the second day of her Canadian tour with Prince William, Middleton wore an Alexander McQueen dress from the Resort 2017 collection. She paired her red-and-white look with a Miu Miu clutch and Russell and Bromley pumps.
During her 2016 royal tour of Canada, Middleton attended a reception at the Government House wearing a bold red dress with the Queen’s maple-leaf brooch.
The Duchess of Cambridge made a nod to Luxembourg’s flag with a light-blue coat she wore during a visit to the country.
The duchess turned to one of her favorite designers, Emilia Wickstead, for a visit to Luxembourg. She paired the pale-blue coatdress with L.K. Bennett heels and an Etui cream-colored clutch.
In 2017, Middleton attended the unveiling of a blue whale skeleton at London’s Natural History Museum in a light-blue dress, matching the aquatic theme of the event.
The duchess wore a Preen dress with purple Prada heels and a Jerome C. Rousseau clutch.
Middleton made a tribute to the white stripe in Poland’s flag during the first day of her royal tour in 2017.
While on tour, Middleton wore a white Alexander McQueen peplum coat with suede Gianvito Rossi heels, a red Jenny Packham clutch, and a G. Collins & Sons necklace and pair of earrings.
To visit the German Cancer Research Institute in 2017, Middleton wore a vibrant yellow dress.
The duchess wore a yellow similar to the one present in Germany’s flag. She paired her custom-made Jenny Packham dress with Monsoon espadrilles, a Russell & Bromley clutch, and pearl Oscar de la Renta earrings.
The Duchess of Cambridge visited the Sunken Garden on the grounds of Kensington Palace in a floral dress.
The duchess accessorized her silk dress with L.K. Bennett heels and Monica Vinader earrings.
Middleton couldn’t have looked more festive in a green and red coat for the royal family’s Christmas Day service in 2017.
The Duchess of Cambridge wore a double-breasted tartan Miu Miu peacoat, which she paired with a Lacorine black hat, Mulberry clutch, Cornelia James gloves, and Tod’s pumps.
Middleton attended Wimbledon in 2018 wearing a white dress adorned with black dots that almost looked like tennis balls.
Middleton arrived for day 12 of the tennis championships in a bespoke Jenny Packham dress that she paired with a Dolce and Gabbana handbag and Gianvito Rossi pumps.
In 2019, Middleton wore a tartan coat for a visit to Scotland.
While visiting the country in January 2019, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived for the official opening of the V&A Dundee Museum, Scotland’s first design museum.
Middleton stood out in an McQ coat from Alexander McQueen’s lower-priced brand. This was the third time she wore the coat. She wore a bag from MANU Atelier and finished off her outfit with black tights, Tod’s pumps, and Cornelia James gloves.
For St. Patrick’s Day in 2019, Middleton pulled out a different green coat to attend the parade.
Middleton continued her streak of wearing green on St. Patrick’s Day when she attended a parade in a custom Alexander McQueen coat.