25 times Kate Middleton matched her outfits to the occasion

Julian Parker/WPA Pool/Aaron Chown/Getty Images Over the years, Kate Middleton has used prints, styles, and colours to make statements that match events and visits.

Kate Middleton often matches her outfits to a variety of occasions and themed events.

Recently, for her royal train tour with Prince William in 2020, the duchess arrived in Scotland wearing a blue coat that paid homage to the colour of the country’s flag.

In 2019, the duchess wore an outdoors-inspired ensemble and necktie for a visit with the UK Scouts.

She’s also worn nautical-themed stripes for sailing events and worn festive colours that match holiday themes.

In 2011, Kate Middleton attended the Calgary Stampede Parade in Canada in a rodeo-style outfit.

Julian Parker/Getty Images Middleton in 2011.

For the event, Middleton wore a Temperley London blouse with Goldsign jeans, a Butler and Wilson belt, and R. Soles suede boots.

She and Prince William wore coordinating rodeo-inspired hats.

During the 2012 Wimbledon Championships, Middleton wore an off-white sweater dress that seemed to match the all-white dress code tennis players have to follow.

Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images Middleton in 2012.

The Duchess of Cambridge paired an Alexander McQueen sailor dress with a Jaeger bag, channeling the dress code required by players at Wimbledon.

Middleton hiked to see the Tiger’s Nest monastery in Bhutan wearing an outdoors-inspired outfit.

Samir Hussein/Getty Images Middleton in 2016.

The duchess wore a Jaeger blouse, a waistcoat from Really Wild Clothing, olive-green jeans, and Penelope Chilvers boots.

Middleton attended a sailing event in 2016 wearing a nautical-themed outfit.

Mark Cuthbert/Getty Images Middleton in 2016.

Middleton visited the Ben Ainslie Racing facility in an Alexander McQueen set that she was also pictured wearing in 2011 and 2014. She accessorized her outfit with navy suede Rupert Sanderson heels and a Jaeger handbag.

Middleton paid tribute to the Canadian flag during a royal tour of the country in 2016.

Karwai Tang/Getty Images Middleton in 2016.

For the second day of her Canadian tour with Prince William, Middleton wore an Alexander McQueen dress from the Resort 2017 collection. She paired her red-and-white look with a Miu Miu clutch and Russell and Bromley pumps.

During her 2016 royal tour of Canada, Middleton attended a reception at the Government House wearing a bold red dress with the Queen’s maple-leaf brooch.

Samir Hussein/Getty Images Middleton in 2016.

Middleton embraced the country’s flag colours in a glamorous red Preen dress and matching Russell and Bromley pumps. Her brooch was a nod to the maple leaf, which has been Canada’s symbol for centuries and is printed on the country’s flag.

Middleton wore a festive printed dress to attend a Christmas party for volunteers at the nonprofit youth group The Mix.

Mark Cuthbert/Getty Images Middleton in 2016.

For an event in 2016, Middleton sported a Vanessa Seward dress, which she cinched with an Alexander McQueen black belt and paired with black suede pumps.

Middleton followed her tradition of wearing a green coat at the St. Patrick’s Day parade in 2017.

Max Mumby/Getty Images Middleton in 2017.

Middleton paid tribute to Ireland on St. Patrick’s Day in 2017 by wearing a green Catherine Walker coat and matching fascinator.

The Duchess of Cambridge made a nod to Luxembourg’s flag with a light-blue coat she wore during a visit to the country.

Samir Hussein/WireImage Middleton in 2017.

The duchess turned to one of her favourite designers, Emilia Wickstead, for a visit to Luxembourg. She paired the pale-blue coatdress with L.K. Bennett heels and an Etui cream-coloured clutch.

In 2017, Middleton attended the unveiling of a blue whale skeleton at London’s Natural History Museum in a light-blue dress, matching the aquatic theme of the event.

AFP Contributor/Getty Images Middleton in 2017.

The duchess wore a Preen dress with purple Prada heels and a Jerome C. Rousseau clutch.

Middleton made a tribute to the white stripe in Poland’s flag during the first day of her royal tour in 2017.

Samir Hussein/Getty Images Middleton in 2017.

While on tour, Middleton wore a white Alexander McQueen peplum coat with suede Gianvito Rossi heels, a red Jenny Packham clutch, and a G. Collins & Sons necklace and pair of earrings.

To visit the German Cancer Research Institute in 2017, Middleton wore a vibrant yellow dress.

Thomas Niedermueller/Getty Images Middleton in 2017.

The duchess wore a yellow similar to the one present in Germany’s flag. She paired her custom-made Jenny Packham dress with Monsoon espadrilles, a Russell & Bromley clutch, and pearl Oscar de la Renta earrings.

The Duchess of Cambridge visited the Sunken Garden on the grounds of Kensington Palace in a floral dress.

Max Mumby/Getty Images Middleton in 2017.

To visit the garden, which was made to honour Princess Diana’s life, Middleton wore a green Prada dress. The floral print included poppies, which are a traditional symbol of remembrance.

The duchess accessorized her silk dress with L.K. Bennett heels and Monica Vinader earrings.

Middleton couldn’t have looked more festive in a green and red coat for the royal family’s Christmas Day service in 2017.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Middleton in 2017.

The Duchess of Cambridge wore a double-breasted tartan Miu Miu peacoat, which she paired with a Lacorine black hat, Mulberry clutch, Cornelia James gloves, and Tod’s pumps.

Middleton attended Wimbledon in 2018 wearing a white dress adorned with black dots that almost looked like tennis balls.

Karwai Tang/Getty Images Middleton in 2018.

Middleton arrived for day 12 of the tennis championships in a bespoke Jenny Packham dress that she paired with a Dolce and Gabbana handbag and Gianvito Rossi pumps.

In 2019, Middleton wore a tartan coat for a visit to Scotland.

Max Mumby/Getty Images Middleton in 2019.

While visiting the country in January 2019, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived for the official opening of the V&A Dundee Museum, Scotland’s first design museum.

Middleton stood out in an McQ coat from Alexander McQueen’s lower-priced brand. This was the third time she wore the coat. She wore a bag from MANU Atelier and finished off her outfit with black tights, Tod’s pumps, and Cornelia James gloves.

For St. Patrick’s Day in 2019, Middleton pulled out a different green coat to attend the parade.

Samir Hussein/Getty Images Middleton in 2019.

Middleton continued her streak of wearing green on St. Patrick’s Day when she attended a parade in a custom Alexander McQueen coat.

She added a dark-green Lock & Co. Hatters hat, a Cartier shamrock pendant that belonged to the Queen, and black pumps.

Middleton pulled out another nautical-themed outfit in 2019 to attend the King’s Cup Regatta.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Middleton in 2019.

Middleton arrived in a JoosTricot striped sweater, L.K.Bennett navy pants, suede Gianvito Rossi pumps, and a bright-red Emmy London clutch.

In 2019, Middleton dressed for the occasion when she attended the RHS Chelsea Flower Show in a floral dress.

Yui Mok/Getty Images Middleton in 2019.

Middleton wore an Erdem gown and accessorized her statement look with Cassandra Goad pearl and diamond studs and Castañer wedges.

During her royal tour of Pakistan in 2019, Middleton arrived in a traditional shalwar kameez.

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Middleton in 2019.

For the first day of her royal tour, Middleton wore a traditional dress and trouser combination designed by Catherine Walker. She paired it with nude heels and statement earrings.

The look was similar to a blue shalwar kameez outfit that Princess Diana wore when she visited the country in 1996.

During the same trip, Middleton continued to follow Pakistani tradition by wearing an emerald gown and matching dupatta.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Middleton in 2019.

Middleton and Prince William made history by becoming the first British royal couple to wear matching traditional outfits during their royal tour of Pakistan.

The duchess wore a glittery Jenny Packham gown in green, which was a tribute to the flag of Pakistan.

Kate Middleton wore an outdoorsy outfit to visit the UK Scouts’ headquarters in 2019.

Max Mumby/Getty Images Middleton in 2019.

Middleton wore a Barbour utility jacket, a mahogany J.Crew sweater, and ankle boots from See By Chloé. The duchess also wore the UK Scouts’ official scarf.

In September 2020, Middleton wore a similar outfit to roast marshmallows with the Scouts.

Middleton arrived at a gardening centre in a casual outfit with a pair of sneakers.

Aaron Chown/Getty Images Middleton in 2020.

In June 2020, the duchess arrived at Fakenham Garden Centre in Norfolk for her first in-person engagement since that March. She channeled the outdoors with a Fjällräven vest, Jaeger linen shirt, Massimo Dutti pants, green Superga sneakers, and Monica Vinader earrings.

During her royal train tour in 2020, Middleton paid tribute to the colour of Scotland’s flag when she arrived in a bright-blue coat.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Middleton in 2020.

The Duchess of Cambridge arrived in a Catherine Walker coat that she previously wore in 2018.

This time around, Middleton accessorized the coat with a Strathberry purse, an Amaia face mask, and sapphire earrings that once belonged to Princess Diana.

Middleton visited the Guinness Storehouse in Ireland wearing an emerald-coloured dress in 2020.

Max Mumby/Getty Images Middleton in 2020.

During a royal tour of Ireland in 2020, Prince William and Middleton made a stop at the Guinness Storehouse, which offers tours of its brewery.

The duchess wore a $US2,000 by The Vampire’s Wife dress, which she paired with Manolo Blahnik velvet pumps, a $US319 Wilbur & Gussie Charlie clutch, and H&M earrings.

