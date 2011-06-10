'News Of The World' Phone Hacking Scandal Gets Worse, Kate Middleton Named As Target

Rupert Murdoch is not going to be happy about this. Again.



The News of the World phone hacking scandal continues to grow.

After a high-profile settlement for Sienna Miller and Jude Law‘s case against the U.K. newspaper, the scandal has a new star: the Duchess of Cambridge.

This week, Jonathan Rees, a private investigator, was accused in the House of Commons of targeting politicians, royals, and even terrorist informers in his hacking efforts for Murdoch’s News International.

Rees worked for the Mirror Group and News of the World.

As the Guardian reports, Rees’ suspected victims include:

Kate Middleton (when she was Prince William’s girlfriend)

Former Prime Minister Tony Blair

Alastair Campbell, Blair’s media adviser

Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex

Duke and Duchess of Kent

This is not Rees’ first altercation with the law.

During the mid-1990s, Rees worked for the Mirror Group and the News of the World as a freelancer before his 1999 arrest for “conspiring to plant cocaine on a woman so that her husband would get custody of their children.”

After his May 2004 release, Rees returned to News of the World. It was during this time when his targets included Middleton.

In a statement on Wednesday, a News International spokesperson told the Guardian:

“It is well documented that Jonathan Rees and Southern Investigations [Rees’ company] worked for a whole variety of newspaper groups. With regards to [Labour MP] Tom Watson’s specific allegations, we believe these are wholly inaccurate…”

