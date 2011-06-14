Soon You Can Ogle Kate Middleton's Wedding Gown In Person

Apparently, royal wedding fever rages on.



First, Princess Beatrice‘s infamous hat was auctioned off for over $100,000.

Now, the dress heard ’round the world is going on public display.

The Sarah Burton-designed Alexander McQueen wedding gown that turned Kate Middleton into the Duchess of Cambridge will on exhibit for public viewing at Buckingham Palace.

Spectators can view the dress starting July 23rd through October 3rd.

