Kate Middleton Makes First Post-Hospital Appearance At BBC Awards—Here's Today's Buzz

YouTube



Lady Gaga joined the Rolling Stones on-stage Saturday night at the Prudential centre in Newark, New Jersey for the last of the band’s concerts marking its 50th year in rock. Gaga helped perform the Stones’ classic “Gimme Shelter.” Watch the performance here >

Morgan Freeman’s “statement” on the Newton massacre — in which he supposedly blasted the media — is a hoax, says the actor.

“L.A. Ink” star Kat Von D and DJ Deadmau got engaged — just a month after breaking up. On Saturday, Deadmau5 tweeted, “I can’t wait for Christmas so…. Katherine Von Drachenberg, will you marry me?” along with a photo of a ring with two skulls on either side of a diamond. She said yes, prompting Deadmau5 to tweet again, “holy f**king s**t. im engaged,” and that he was going to “spend the rest of my evening with my future wife :)”

Sunglasses, shoes and furs brought belonging to actress Greta Garbo brought in an unexpected $1.6 million during a Sunday auction. Her sunglasses alone sold for $13,750, while a pair of Ferragamo shoes went for a whopping $8,125..

Charlize Theron is looking fierce with her greying buzzcut.

See “Survivor” host Jeff Probst’s picture diary of his most dramatic moments on the show.

“Scrubs” star Donald Faison and Jessica Simpson BFF CaCee Cobb tied the knot on Saturday at the L.A home of the groom’s “Scrubs” co-star, Zach Braff.

Kate Middleton made her first her first official appearance since leaving the hospital on Sunday. The still slim expectant princess stepped out in Alexander McQueen as the guest of honour at the BBC Sports Personality of the Year awards show in London. Middleton, alongside co-presenter David Beckham, gave a lifetime achievement award to athlete-turned-politician Sebastian Coe, and the personality of the year award to cyclist Bradley Wiggins. Watch below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.