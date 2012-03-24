Kate Middleton Made Her First Speech As The Duchess Of Cambridge This Week

We’re obsessed with Kate Middleton, and so are you.



So check out this video of her first ever speech as the Duchess of Cambridge. She was at a Treehouse Children’s Hospice in Ipswich, England, hanging out with the kids and showing the royal family’s support for the organisation. She also planted a tree while she was there.

We could tell she was a bit nervous speaking at first, but once she finished with the “thank yous” and the “I’m so honoreds” she got more comfortable. She can only get better!

“What you do is inspirational,” she said, “it’s a shining example of the support and the care that is delivered not just here but in the children’s hospice movement up and down the country.”

Check out the video below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

