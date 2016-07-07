Kate Middleton appears to be levitating in this optical illusion photo

A new photo of Kate Middleton is turning heads, and it’s not because of her perfect hair or designer gowns.

In a picture from a recent trip to mark the 100th anniversary of the beginning of the Battle of the Somme in France, Middleton appears to be levitating off the ground.

The Daily Mail was the first to notice the optical illusion:

In other photos from the event, you can tell that the Duchess’ feet are indeed planted on the ground.

Let’s take a closer look at that.

She’s not a flying fairy princess, after all.

