Kate Middleton appears to be levitating in this optical illusion photo

Aly Weisman

A new photo of Kate Middleton is turning heads, and it’s not because of her perfect hair or designer gowns.

In a picture from a recent trip to mark the 100th anniversary of the beginning of the Battle of the Somme in France, Middleton appears to be levitating off the ground.

The Daily Mail was the first to notice the optical illusion:

Middleton Mail SkitchDaily Mail

In other photos from the event, you can tell that the Duchess’ feet are indeed planted on the ground.

Kate MiddletonChris Radburn – Pool/Getty Images

Let’s take a closer look at that.

Kate Middleton SkitchChris Radburn – Pool/Getty Images

She’s not a flying fairy princess, after all.

