Kate Middleton paid tribute to her 3 kids by wearing a necklace with their initials

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Kate Middleton kept her kids close to her heart with her jewellery choice on Wednesday.

Kate Middleton visited Baby Basics UK in Sheffield on Wednesday.

The Duchess of Cambridge wore a $US1,340 Daniella Draper necklace that was personalised with her kids’ initials.

The simplicity of her jewellery matched the laid-back vibe she was going for in a $US2,423 Suzannah dress.

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle both have a love for personalised jewellery.

On Wednesday, the Duchess of Cambridge rewore a few of her favourite pieces for a visit to Baby Basics UK in Sheffield.

Middleton paired a $US19 floral face mask with a $US2,423 Suzannah dress and sparkly silver Tabitha Simmons heels that she previously wore to Wimbledon. She accessorized with a $US1,340 Daniella Draper necklace that she first wore to an appearance at the Ely and Caerau Children’s Centre.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Middleton kept it simple during her latest appearance at Baby Basics UK.

The necklace was personalised with the initials of her three kids: Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Middleton kept it simple by just wearing the personalised pendant.

The simplicity of Middleton’s personalised necklace matched the summery vibe she was going for during her latest appearance, which was the opposite of when she first wore the necklace earlier this year.

In January, the 38-year-old royal paired the personalised necklace with a Massimo Dutti trench coat, a Zara animal-print skirt, and black suede boots from Ralph Lauren.

Samir Hussein/Getty Images Kate Middleton first wore the personalised necklace in January.

