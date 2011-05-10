JON STEWART: Royal Decree Against Satire Prevented Daily Show From Using Royal Wedding Footage

Kiera Knightley stopped by The Daily Show Monday night, and she and Jon Stewart talked Royal Wedding, obvi.



The host dropped a fun little fact on the movie star.

“We were not even allowed to use the footage from inside the church,” he said. “The royal family had put out, I guess they call them a decree, and they said you are not allowed to use the footage for satirical purposes. … Can you imagine? They made it so you couldn’t make jokes.”

“Did they really? I’m terribly sorry. I feel like I should apologise,” Knightley responded.

Who knew, right?

Video below.



The Daily Show – Keira Knightley

