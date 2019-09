The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited a sports academy in southeast London ahead of the Olympic Games, and Kate proved she’s a little rusty with a ping-pong paddle.



The girl she was playing with was at least a good sport, despite having to chase the ball around.

(via The Daily Telegraph)

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.