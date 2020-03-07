All the looks Kate Middleton wore during her royal tour of Ireland

Stephen Lock/Max Mumby/Indigo/Charles McQuillan/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Kate Middleton wore a mix of high end and affordable brands during her Ireland trip.

Kate Middleton and Prince William arrived in Ireland on Tuesday for a three-day royal tour.

Throughout the trip, the Duchess of Cambridge wore seven different outfits.

One of her standout looks was a sparkling emerald gown she wore to a reception at the Guinness Storehouse.

Kate Middleton pulled out all the stops for her royal tour of Ireland.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived in Ireland on Tuesday for a three-day visit. Throughout the trip, Middleton wore seven different outfits and a few statement coats.

Some of the 38-year-old’s looks came from her go-to designers, including Catherine Walker and Oscar de la Renta. She also mixed in some affordable brands like Zara during her visit.

Here’s a look at all of the outfits that Middleton wore during the royal tour.

When she arrived in Ireland on Tuesday, Middleton opted for a structured green coat with a floral dress peeking through.

Ian Vogler-Pool/Getty Images Middleton wore a Catherine Walker coat when she arrived in Ireland.

The Duchess of Cambridge arrived in Ireland wearing a Catherine Walker coat. She accessorized with a pair of Asprey Daisy earrings, a $US75 Lele Sadoughi headband, a $US187.50 clutch by L.K. Bennett, and $US475 Emmy London suede pumps.

Middleton wore a bold dress underneath her coat.

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Kate Middleton arrived in an Alessandra Rich dress.

For a meeting with the President of Ireland, Middleton wore a $US2,335 Alessandra Rich dress that was sold out at the time of writing.

Later that night, she went for a dazzling evening look.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images The Duchess of Cambridge dressed up in a sparkly green dress for a reception at the Guinness Storehouse.

For a reception at the Guinness Storehouse on Tuesday, Middleton wore a $US2,000 dress by The Vampire’s Wife. She paired it with $US695Manolo Blahnik velvet pumps, a $US319 Wilbur & Gussie Charlie clutch, and $US5.99 H&M hammered earrings.

Before entering the Savannah House on Wednesday, Middleton was pictured in a coat that she first wore 12 years ago.

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Middleton recycled a Reiss coat that she was first seen in 12 years ago.

On Wednesday, the Duchess of Cambridge recycled a Reiss coat that she originally wore for her 26th birthday in 2008. She also wore black pants and $US293Russell & Bromley boots.

Once inside, Middleton took off her coat to reveal a monochromatic outfit.

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Underneath the Reiss coat, Middleton had on an Equipment silk shirt.

After she took off the Reiss coat, Middleton was photographed wearing a $US140 Equipment silk shirt covered in polka dots. She accessorized with $US155 Daniella Draper mini hoop earrings with shamrock charms.

Middleton changed into a more casual look for a visit to the Teagasc Animal & Grassland Research Centre later that day.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Middleton wore a Dubarry of Ireland utility jacket.

For the tour, she wore a $US390 Dubarry of Ireland utility jacket, a $US170 Barbour by Alexa Chung shirt, $US50 Zara pants, and $US695 Penelope Chilvers tassel boots. She paired the outfit with the same $US155 Daniella Draper mini hoop earrings that she had on earlier in the day.

Middleton changed out of her touring outfit into a gorgeous dress for an evening reception at the Museum of Literature on Wednesday.

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Middleton wore a vintage Oscar de la Renta dress to visit the Museum of Literature on Wednesday.

For the event, she wore a vintage pink Oscar de la Renta dress. Middleton accessorized with $US6.50 drop gold earrings from Accessorize, $US650 Jimmy Choo pumps, and a clutch from the same designer.

The bag was sold out at the time of writing.

On Thursday, the Duchess of Cambridge kept the green theme going while watching performers and volunteers for an upcoming Galway 2020 event.

Paul Faith/AFP/Getty Images Middleton wore a Suzannah Valerie dress on Thursday.

Middleton arrived wearing a green Suzannah Valerie dress with a white square print, a $US90 Sezanne belt, Ralph Lauren suede boots, and more Daniella Draper jewellery.

The exact dress and boots are currently not available online, but a similar version of the Suzannah design is on the retailer’s website.

When it came time to visit a family-owned pub, Middleton covered up in a chic coat.

Arthur Edwards/WPA Pool/Getty Images Middleton wore an Alexander McQueen military-inspired coat.

After wearing the green dress inside, Middleton was photographed outside in a military-inspired Alexander McQueen coat that she has worn before.

For a visit to Bradford, UK, in January, she wore the bespoke outerwear piece with a printed black-and-white houndstooth dress from Zara.

For her final public outing in Ireland, Middleton chose a casual outfit.

Facundo Arrizabalaga/Pool/Getty Images Middleton wore Zara pants to try out Gaelic football.

The Duchess of Cambridge visited the Salthill Gaelic Athletic Association club wearing a $US242.85 coral cashmere sweater from Really Wild, $US49.90 Zara pants, and New Balance sneakers.

At the time of writing, the pants were still available for purchase, but the sweater and sneakers were sold out. While the sneakers that Middleton wore aren’t currently online, an updated version from a collaboration with Sweaty Betty can be seen on the retailer’s website.

