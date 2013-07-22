'Things Progressing As Normal' After Kate Middleton Checks Into Hospital To Give Birth

Around 5:30am this morning, the internet went into a tizzy as it was announced that Kate Middleton had finally gone into labour.



According to an official statement from the palace:

“Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge has been admitted this morning to St. Mary’s Hospital, Paddington, London in the early stages of labour. The Duchess traveled by car from Kensington Palace to the Lindo Wing at St. Mary’s Hospital with The Duke of Cambridge.”

“Things are progressing as normal,” a spokesperson added.

As planned, Middleton checked into the Lindo Wing of the hospital, with Prince William — who is on paternity leave from his post with the Royal Air Force Search and Rescue Force –by her side.

“Both of them were accompanied by a bodyguard who has been on Kate’s security detail for the past few months,” according to E! Online. “Dr. Marcus Setchell, former OBGYN to Queen Elizabeth II, will serve as head doctor in the delivery room on this oh-so-important day for the royal family. Dr. Alan Farthing, the queen’s current surgeon/gynecologist, will also be on hand.”

And not only is it the same hospital where Princess Diana gave birth to Prince William 31 years ago, The Times’ royal baby expert, David Brown, reports that the couple even used the same hospital entrance.

The couple still do not kow the sex of the baby, but once the little royal is born, a notice will be posted on a wooden easel outside of Buckingham Palace, followed moments later by an electronic message to the media and the world.

In the meantime, we wait.

