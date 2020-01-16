Kate Middleton paired a Zara dress with an Alexander McQueen coat and a $775 handbag

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press/Getty Images Kate Middleton visited Bradford on Wednesday.

Kate Middleton continues to prove how much she loves mixing luxury and affordable fashion designers.

For a visit to Bradford in the UK on Wednesday, the Duchess of Cambridge wore a bespoke military-style green coat by Alexander McQueen and $US695 block Gianvito Rossi suede pumps.

Middleton also carried a small crocodile handbag from Aspinal of London. The shiny black purse retails for $US775 and is still available for purchase at the time of writing.

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press/Getty Images Kate Middleton wore a bespoke Alexander McQueen coat with a Zara dress.

Underneath her coat, Middleton wore a printed black-and-white houndstooth dress from Zara that originally cost $US129 but was reduced to $US35.99 before it sold out. The dress featured a flowy high collar with a bow, long sleeves, and a removable belt with a fabric-covered buckle.

The duchess finished off her look with a pair of $US8 Zeen earrings, which she previously wore during her and Prince William’s royal tour of Pakistan.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images The Duchess of Cambridge wore a printed black-and-white Zara dress underneath her coat.

The royal, who turned 39 years old on January 9, is no stranger to wearing affordable clothing.

Middleton has proved time and time again that she’s a fan of brands like Zara, Topshop, Gap, and Seraphine. One of her most popular Zara looks was a blue pleated dress she wore the day after her wedding in 2011, as she and Prince William left Buckingham Palace for a weekend getaway.

