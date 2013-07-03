Kate Middleton Could Go Into labour At Any Second And The Paparazzi Are Already Camped Out

Kate Middleton’s due date isn’t until July 11, but paparazzi aren’t taking any chances of losing out on the year’s most-anticipated photo-op.



Dozens of photogs are setting up their equipment and jockeying for prime positions in case Middleton gives birth early.

Some are even already standing outside in anticipation with cameras in-hand.

Middleton will give birth to the future heir to the British throne in the same St. Mary’s hospital where the late Princess Diana gave birth to Princes William and Harry.

Until then, parking has been suspended outside the Lindo Wing of the hospital.

Inside the hospital, birthing suites offer a satellite TV, radio, safe, bedside phone, Internet access and a refrigerator.

Royal doctor Marcus Setchell is expected to deliver the royal baby after postponing his retirement, reports the Mirror.

A source close to Marcus, who served as the Queen’s gynaecologist for 18 years until 2008, told the Sunday People: “Marcus says he will retire after the baby is born but because he knows they are planning more children, he will probably have to take time out of his retirement to deliver those too.”

The royal baby’s birth will then be announced via a bulletin on an easel behind the gates of Buckingham Palace announcing, “Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a child,” according to UsWeekly’s royal source.

“There will be gun salutes, flag flying and bell pealing,” adds the palace aide. “It’s very exciting.”

The couple still do not reportedly know the sex of their unborn baby.

When the first-time parents leave the hospital, the aide promises that the 31-year-old royals “will pose with the baby for pictures.”

In the meantime, Middleton has been dividing her time between her home in Anglesey, Wales, and Nottingham Cottage in London.

Should the Duchess go into labour early, a helicopter will fly her 70 minutes away to London’s St. Mary’s Hospital, where she hopes to give birth naturally, according to an UsWeekly source.

After the baby is born, Prince William will take a two-week paternity leave from his Royal Air Force duties in Wales and spend time with his family, who will be shuttling between London and Middleton’s parents’ place in Berkshire.

Come September, the trio will move to Kensington Palace’s Apartment 1, where a nursery awaits.

