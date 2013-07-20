Kate Middleton Heads To London Via Helicopter, Reportedly To Give Birth

The internet is abuzz with reports that the royal baby is finally on its way.



“Kate Middleton was reportedly just picked up from her parents’ home in a helicopter and is currently en route to the hospital where her royal loins will produce THE ROYAL BABY,” reports Jezebel.

“After about a week away in the comfort of the Middleton family home in the English countryside, pregnant Kate Middleton — plus husband Prince William — abruptly departed Bucklebury with police escorts around 3 p.m. local time Friday, July 19,” Us Weekly reports. “The expectant royal couple are bound for London, and all royal protection officers have since departed the Bucklebury area.”

As previously reported by the Sunday People, the Queen “has put a high-speed helicopter on standby to whisk Prince William to Kate’s bedside when she goes into labour.”

And if the Queen has her way, she recently told a young schoolgirl, “I’d very much like it to arrive … I’m going on holiday (soon).”

Below are some recent tweets with some new clues on #RoyalBabyWatch:

Is Kate in labour? Windsor friend just saw a military helicopter fly overhead. Oooo! #RoyalBaby #KateMiddleton #RoyalBabyWatch — Ooh la wawa (@Ooh_La_Wawa) July 15, 2013

#baby #PrinceWilliam #KateMiddleton rare looking white helicopter just flew over stanmore north west london in the direction of paddington.. — Rishi Lakhani (@rishilakhani) July 18, 2013

NEW: Sky News: Kate Middleton has left her parents home for London in a helicopter. Sky reporting it appears #RoyalBaby on the way! #wbz — Paula Ebben (@PaulaEbben) July 19, 2013

