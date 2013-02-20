Kate Middleton Flaunts Her Baby Bump For The First Time

Aly Weisman

After the palace released a statement saying they were “disappointed” in an Italian publication that chose to run photos of pregnant Kate Middleton in a bikini while on private holiday, the Duchess is debuting her baby bump  for the first time in public — this time on her own terms.

In her second official public appearance since announcing her pregnancy, the 31-year-old royal showed off her still barely-there baby bump in London as she visited with women in recovery at Hope House Action on Addiction on Tuesday.

Wearing a grey and white MaxMara wrap dress, Middleton showed off the bump from a few angles …

Front:

Kate Middleton pregnant

Photo: Getty

Side:

Kate Middleton pregnant

Photo: Getty

Sitting:

Kate Middleton Pregnant

Photo: Getty

And come July, she’ll be looking at her very own little boy or girl:

Kate Middleton kids

Photo: Getty

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.