Kate Middleton Flaunts Her Baby Bump For The First Time

After the palace released a statement saying they were “disappointed” in an Italian publication that chose to run photos of pregnant Kate Middleton in a bikini while on private holiday, the Duchess is debuting her baby bump for the first time in public — this time on her own terms.



In her second official public appearance since announcing her pregnancy, the 31-year-old royal showed off her still barely-there baby bump in London as she visited with women in recovery at Hope House Action on Addiction on Tuesday.

Wearing a grey and white MaxMara wrap dress, Middleton showed off the bump from a few angles …

Front:

Photo: Getty

Side:

Photo: Getty

Sitting:

Photo: Getty

And come July, she’ll be looking at her very own little boy or girl:

Photo: Getty

