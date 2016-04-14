Kate Middleton fed one of the world's last one-horned rhinos by hand

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge went on a trip to India. While there, they visited a rhino sanctuary to learn about efforts to fight poachers. Specifically, they learned about one-horned rhinos, who’s worldwide population is dwindling.

Story by Ian Phillips and editing by Stephen Parkhurst

