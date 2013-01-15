The Palace Reveals Kate Middleton's Due Date

Kate Middleton is due this July, which is later than expected.

“Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to confirm they are expecting a baby in July,” Clarence House announced Monday.”The Duchess’s condition continues to improve since her stay in hospital last month,” continued the public announcement.



But the July due date is a bit of a surprise considering the palace first announced Middleton’s pregnancy in early December after forced by Kate’s hospitalization to severe morning sickness — meaning the palace announcement was very early.

At the time, reports claimed Middleton was about 12 weeks along, putting her due date in May or June of 2013.

Whether the baby is a boy or girl (or possibly twins?!) remains unknown.

Middleton, meanwhile, was last seen admiring her ghostly official portrait.

