Kate Middleton: Duchess of Cambridge…Princess of Fashion

– Today, April 29th, is the day of the ROYAL WEDDING between Kate Middleton and Prince William! Kate, born Catherine Elizabeth Middleton, is not only known for her marriage to Prince William, Duke of Cambridge; but also for her “Royal” sense of fashion.

I’ll be honest in saying that I haven’t followed the “Royal Wedding” frenze, nor the “Newly-weds-to-be”, prior to this day. And, if it hadn’t been for our entire office watching pieces of the Royal Wedding on TV this morning, and debating over whether they thought Kate was beautiful or not; I would still have no clue, or interest, in the event. That is until learning about how much Kate is highly admired for her fashion sense; resulting in the participation of numerous “best dressed” lists.

