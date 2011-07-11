Let's Have A Look At What Kate Middleton Wore In America This Weekend

Megan Angelo
The royals have come and gone — and all that remains are the photos of the Duchess of Cambridge‘s steller ensembles.

As she did in Canada, Kate wore a handful of designers native to the country she was visiting — but she also stuck by some of her standby couturiers.

Here’s a look at the best moments of the trip — and the outfits that went with them.

Kate arrived at LAX Friday in a lavender dress by Roksanda Illinic (and the colour hinted at choices to come).

She chose Diane von Furstenberg for her first night in L.A. at a welcome reception for the royals.

Kate wore Jenny Packham to Saturday's charity polo match in Santa Barbara.

And congratulated her husband on his four goals afterwards.

Middleton went with another lilac number -- this time by her wedding dress designer Alexander McQueen -- for Saturday night's black-tie BAFTA event.

We thought you'd like to see this photo of Prince William talking to J.Lo.

The royal couple capped off the weekend with a visit to L.A.'s Inner City Arts school. Kate wore a crocheted top and pleated skirt by Whistles.

She drew alongside some of the students...

And we knew you'd want to see the finished product: a snail.

