Let's Have A Look At What Kate Middleton Wore In America This Weekend

The royals have come and gone — and all that remains are the photos of the Duchess of Cambridge‘s steller ensembles.
As she did in Canada, Kate wore a handful of designers native to the country she was visiting — but she also stuck by some of her standby couturiers.
Here’s a look at the best moments of the trip — and the outfits that went with them.
Kate arrived at LAX Friday in a lavender dress by Roksanda Illinic (and the colour hinted at choices to come).
Middleton went with another lilac number -- this time by her wedding dress designer Alexander McQueen -- for Saturday night's black-tie BAFTA event.
The royal couple capped off the weekend with a visit to L.A.'s Inner City Arts school. Kate wore a crocheted top and pleated skirt by Whistles.
