It Will Cost You Roughly $58,000 To Go On Prince William And Kate Middleton's Honeymoon

It’s rumoured that Kate Middleton and Prince William — after a night at Buckingham Palace and a stay at Balmoral — will embark on a honeymoon trip to Lizard Island.



The secluded Great Barrier Reef location is off the coast of Australia, 150 miles north of Cairns.

If they’re indeed going, the royal couple will stay at the Great Barrier Reef Lizard Island Resort — and according to the website, there’s still plenty of availability.

So you and a friend can glimpse them strolling on the sand — for a mere $58,361.

That’s our totally unofficial tally of what it would take to recreate the couple’s stay at the resort.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.