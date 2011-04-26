It Will Cost You Roughly $58,000 To Go On Prince William And Kate Middleton's Honeymoon

Megan Angelo
It’s rumoured that Kate Middleton and Prince William — after a night at Buckingham Palace and a stay at Balmoral — will embark on a honeymoon trip to Lizard Island.

The secluded Great Barrier Reef location is off the coast of Australia, 150 miles north of Cairns.

If they’re indeed going, the royal couple will stay at the Great Barrier Reef Lizard Island Resort — and according to the website, there’s still plenty of availability.

So you and a friend can glimpse them strolling on the sand — for a mere $58,361.

That’s our totally unofficial tally of what it would take to recreate the couple’s stay at the resort.

A business-class, round-trip flight from New York's JFK to Cairns could run you $21,999.

But if you don't mind sitting in coach for 28 hours, you can find one for around two grand. (And yes, before you point it out in the comments -- we realise the royals aren't flying commercial.) Springing for the most-expensive flight will get you as close as possible to recreating their experience.

The air transfer from Cairns to Lizard Island is another $884 per person.

Five nights in an Anchor Bay suite at the Lizard Island resort will run you $10,409.

Cough up another $579 per person if you want to dive off the Reef.

(And you know Middleton and William do -- they're sickeningly athletic.)

A facial at the resort's Azure Spa is $214.

The treatment is based on techniques 'adapted from ancient Aboriginal healing.'

A review quotes the average price of a meal at the resort's Ospreys Restaurant at $60 per person before booze.

That makes it the steal of your trip.

