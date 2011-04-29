JUST TUNING IN? Here Are The Best Moments From The Royal Wedding

Photo: AP

This morning’s big Royal Wedding went off without a hitch. So far, the general takeaway appears to be that Kate’s dress was perfect, and that Queen and Prince Phillip clearly have access to some secret, powerful, anti-ageing medicine.



Judging from Twitter, today’s big Royal Wedding winners are:

Kate’s sister Pippa, whose bridesmaid dress has likely sent fashion knock-off companies scurrying.

Prince Harry…nuff said.

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, whose hats almost stole the show.

Kate’s brother James, who has some sort of Hollywood and/or reality TV career ahead of him.

So! In case you opted to sleep in and are just now catching up, here are the highlights from today big show. If you want the full deal, you can also scroll through our liveblog from (much!) earlier this morning.

