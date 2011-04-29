JUST TUNING IN? Here Are The Best Moments From The Royal Wedding

Glynnis MacNicol
This morning’s big Royal Wedding went off without a hitch. So far, the general takeaway appears to be that Kate’s dress was perfect, and that Queen and Prince Phillip clearly have access to some secret, powerful, anti-ageing medicine. 

Judging from Twitter, today’s big Royal Wedding winners are:

Kate’s sister Pippa, whose bridesmaid dress has likely sent fashion knock-off companies scurrying. 

Prince Harry…nuff said. 

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, whose hats almost stole the show.

Kate’s brother James, who has some sort of Hollywood and/or reality TV career ahead of him.

So!  In case you opted to sleep in and are just now catching up, here are the highlights from today big show.  If you want the full deal, you can also scroll through our liveblog from (much!) earlier this morning.

Princes William and Harry depart for Westminster Abbey

Queen Elizabeth arrives.

Prince Charles and Camilla arrive.

The Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie. They are the daughters of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson. And wait till you see their hats.

See! Those hats!

Here are Posh and Becks. They will probably win best-dressed.

Behold Pippa, Kate's younger sister. She has a tabloid career ahead of her, one imagines.

More Pippa.

Kate Middleton. The dress was designed by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen, and is drawing a lot of comparisons to the one Grace Kelly wore at her royal wedding.

The train. Not as long as Diana's, but still, a good train for a princess.

More train.

This is Kate Middleton's brother James. He was the only person asked to do a reading during the ceremony. He did it so well he will likely get a TV deal out of it.

More Pippa.

The Queen is 85 and Prince Philip is 90. They look great, yes?

This is what they look like when they're happy.

Elton John and his husband. Just contemplate that line for a moment and relish how far the world has come in 30 years.

The happy couple. Seriously, for such a nerve-wracking day they looked very happy.

Singing.

The vows.

Kate and William, Harry and Pippa. If the royal thing doesn't work out these four could start a very good-looking rock band.

Prince Harry gets to ride with the kids.

Greeting their subjects.

At Buckingham Palace (or Grandmother's House, as Shep Smith on Fox News kept calling it).

Crowds descend on Buckingham Palace.

The Royal Family

The royal couple.

The Kiss.

