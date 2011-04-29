JUST TUNING IN? Here Are The Best Moments From The Royal Wedding

Photo: AP
This morning’s big Royal Wedding went off without a hitch. So far, the general takeaway appears to be that Kate’s dress was perfect, and that Queen and Prince Phillip clearly have access to some secret, powerful, anti-ageing medicine.
Judging from Twitter, today’s big Royal Wedding winners are:
Kate’s sister Pippa, whose bridesmaid dress has likely sent fashion knock-off companies scurrying.
Prince Harry…nuff said.
Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, whose hats almost stole the show.
Kate’s brother James, who has some sort of Hollywood and/or reality TV career ahead of him.
So! In case you opted to sleep in and are just now catching up, here are the highlights from today big show. If you want the full deal, you can also scroll through our liveblog from (much!) earlier this morning.
The Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie. They are the daughters of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson. And wait till you see their hats.
Kate Middleton. The dress was designed by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen, and is drawing a lot of comparisons to the one Grace Kelly wore at her royal wedding.
This is Kate Middleton's brother James. He was the only person asked to do a reading during the ceremony. He did it so well he will likely get a TV deal out of it.
Elton John and his husband. Just contemplate that line for a moment and relish how far the world has come in 30 years.
Kate and William, Harry and Pippa. If the royal thing doesn't work out these four could start a very good-looking rock band.
