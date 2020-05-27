Kate Middleton is shutting down rumours that she and Meghan Markle fought over bridesmaids' tights before the royal wedding

Andrew Matthews/WPA Pool/Getty Images, Owen Humphries/WPA Pool/Getty Images The Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte and the Duchess of Sussex at the royal wedding in 2013.

The Duchess of Cambridge has denied a report that claimed she and the Duchess of Sussex had a “row” at the royal wedding rehearsal.

A source who claims to be close to Kate Middleton told Tatler that the royal ladies had an argument over whether the bridesmaids would wear tights at the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

This comes after months of speculation over the pair’s relationship.

A Kensington Palace spokesperson told Insider: “This story contains a swathe of inaccuracies and false misrepresentations which were not put to Kensington Palace prior to publication.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Kate Middleton has shut down a Tatler article that claims she and Meghan Markle had a fight over bridesmaids’ tights before the royal wedding.

The Duchess of Cambridge is featured on the cover of the magazine’s July/August issue, accompanied by interviews with royal sources and family friends.

One anonymous source, who the publication cites as a friend of the Cambridges’, told the publication: “Then there was an incident at the wedding rehearsal.

DAVE J HOGAN / GETTY IMAGES, Tatler The Duchess of Cambridge is Tatler’s July/August cover star.

“It was a hot day and apparently there was a row over whether the bridesmaids should wear tights or not. Kate, following protocol, felt that they should. Meghan didn’t want them to,” they added.

“The photographs suggest that Meghan won,” wrote Tatler’s Anna Pasternak.

“Kate, who has impeccable manners, sought the opportunity to put Meghan in her place, reprimanding her for speaking imperiously to her Kensington Palace staff,” she added.

Markle’s bridesmaids included: Princess Charlotte (Middleton’s daughter), Florence van Cutsem (Prince Harry’s goddaughter), Remi Litt and Rylan Litt (Markle’s goddaughters), Ivy Mulroney (daughter of Markle’s friend Jessica Mulroney), and Zalie Warren (Prince Harry’s goddaughter).

WPA Pool/Getty Images The bridesmaids at the royal wedding.

Another family friend spoke to Tatler, saying that Markle and Harry were “selfish” to resign from their royal duties.

“Meghan and Harry have been so selfish. William and Catherine really wanted to be hands-on parents and the Sussexes have effectively thrown their three children under a bus. There goes their morning school runs as the responsibilities on them now are enormous,” they said.

However, in a statement obtained by Insider, a Kensington Palace spokesperson said: “This story contains a swathe of inaccuracies and false misrepresentations which were not put to Kensington Palace prior to publication.”

Read more:

Rare photos of Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton that the British press may not want you to see

Meghan Markle’s wedding dress designer shared what it was like behind the scenes before that famous royal family photo

Rare photos from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding that you’ve probably never seen

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.