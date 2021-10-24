14 of the most daring looks Kate Middleton has ever worn

Kate Middleton looked regal at the 2011 Heroes Sun Military Awards in a strapless velvet Alexander McQueen gown. Kate Middleton in 2011. Arthur Edwards/WPA Pool/Getty Images She paired the dress with diamond and ruby jewelry.

The Duchess of Cambridge made a few subtle changes to this Alexander McQueen dress. Kate Middleton in 2012. Mark Large/Pool/Getty Images Middleton wore the original design in 2012 to an official dinner hosted by Malaysia’s Head of State. The royal pulled it out of her closet again for the 2020 BAFTAs but had it changed to include a layer of fabric on the sleeves so that they would no longer be sheer.

She wore a high-low Jenny Packham dress to the Wildlife Photographer of the Year Awards in 2014. Kate Middleton in 2014. Arthur Edwards/WPA Pool/Getty Images The Duchess of Cambridge wore a pair of neutral heels with her blue dress.

Middleton wore a jaw-dropping cream Roland Mouret dress to attend a dinner hosted by The Thirty Club in 2012. Kate Middleton first wore a thigh-high slit in 2012. Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images The Duchess of Cambridge paired the dress with platform silver heels and accessories.

At the 2015 “Spectre” premiere, the duchess wore a Jenny Packham dress that had sheer sleeves. Kate Middleton in 2015. Mark Cuthbert/UK Press/Getty Images She paired the look with silver accessories, including platform Jimmy Choo heels.

Middleton attended a gala dinner in 2019 wearing a chic off-the-shoulder Barbara Casasola dress. Kate Middleton in 2019. Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images The duchess paired it with silver glittery Jimmy Choo heels. This was actually the second time Middleton wore this dress. The first was in 2016 when she attended an event at the Natural History Museum in London.

Middleton wore one of her most daring looks to the 2017 BAFTAs. Kate Middleton in 2017. Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images The duchess walked the red carpet in an off-the-shoulder gown from Alexander McQueen. She wore the dress again in 2019, but she made it look brand-new by adding cap sleeves

In 2017, Middleton wore an off-the-shoulder Alexander McQueen maxi dress to celebrate the Queen’s birthday during an official visit to Germany. Kate Middleton in 2017. Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images She completed the look with a pair of neutral Prada heels.

Middleton wore an emerald-green Jenny Packham gown to the 2018 BAFTAs. Kate Middleton in 2018. Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images The gown was designed with a low-cut neckline.

At the 2019 BAFTAs, the duchess looked glamorous in a white one-shoulder Alexander McQueen gown. Kate Middleton in 2019. Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images She paired the angelic-like dress with sparkly Jimmy Choo pumps, a white clutch, and diamond jewelry.

Middleton dazzled in a white Self Portrait gown that was designed with a thigh-high slit at the 2016 UK Premiere of “A Street Cat Named Bob.” Kate Middleton in 2016. Richard Pohle/WPA Pool/Getty Images The gown also featured a lace bodice.

Middleton attended the Royal Variety Performance at the London Palladium in 2019 in a sheer Alexander McQueen dress. Kate Middleton in 2019. Keith Mayhew/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images The duchess’ custom dress was designed with black floral lace over the top of the nude fabric and black velvet trim across the sweetheart neckline, shoulders, and waist.