14 of the most daring looks Kate Middleton has ever worn

- Over the years, Kate Middleton has shown she isn’t afraid to take risks with her fashion choices.
- The Duchess of Cambridge has worn dresses with thigh-high slits or sheer details.
- Here’s a look at some of the most daring looks Middleton has ever worn.
Kate Middleton looked regal at the 2011 Heroes Sun Military Awards in a strapless velvet Alexander McQueen gown.
She paired the dress with diamond and ruby jewelry.
The Duchess of Cambridge made a few subtle changes to this Alexander McQueen dress.
Middleton wore the original design in 2012 to an official dinner hosted by Malaysia’s Head of State. The royal pulled it out of her closet again for the 2020 BAFTAs but had it changed to include a layer of fabric on the sleeves so that they would no longer be sheer.
She wore a high-low Jenny Packham dress to the Wildlife Photographer of the Year Awards in 2014.
The Duchess of Cambridge wore a pair of neutral heels with her blue dress.
Middleton wore a jaw-dropping cream Roland Mouret dress to attend a dinner hosted by The Thirty Club in 2012.
The Duchess of Cambridge paired the dress with platform silver heels and accessories.
At the 2015 “Spectre” premiere, the duchess wore a Jenny Packham dress that had sheer sleeves.
She paired the look with silver accessories, including platform Jimmy Choo heels.
In 2016, the duchess wore an altered Saloni dress that originally featured sheer paneling and an open back.
For a reception at Kensington Palace in 2016, Middleton wore a high-collared Mary Illusion Dot Dress by the Indian designer Saloni. The duchess had a nude panel of fabric added to the sheer bodice and the open back closed up for a more reserved look.
Middleton attended a gala dinner in 2019 wearing a chic off-the-shoulder Barbara Casasola dress.
The duchess paired it with silver glittery Jimmy Choo heels.
This was actually the second time Middleton wore this dress. The first was in 2016 when she attended an event at the Natural History Museum in London.
Middleton wore one of her most daring looks to the 2017 BAFTAs.
The duchess walked the red carpet in an off-the-shoulder gown from Alexander McQueen. She wore the dress again in 2019, but she made it look brand-new by adding cap sleeves.
In 2017, Middleton wore an off-the-shoulder Alexander McQueen maxi dress to celebrate the Queen’s birthday during an official visit to Germany.
She completed the look with a pair of neutral Prada heels.
Middleton wore an emerald-green Jenny Packham gown to the 2018 BAFTAs.
The gown was designed with a low-cut neckline.
At the 2019 BAFTAs, the duchess looked glamorous in a white one-shoulder Alexander McQueen gown.
She paired the angelic-like dress with sparkly Jimmy Choo pumps, a white clutch, and diamond jewelry.
Middleton dazzled in a white Self Portrait gown that was designed with a thigh-high slit at the 2016 UK Premiere of “A Street Cat Named Bob.”
The gown also featured a lace bodice.
Middleton attended the Royal Variety Performance at the London Palladium in 2019 in a sheer Alexander McQueen dress.
The duchess’ custom dress was designed with black floral lace over the top of the nude fabric and black velvet trim across the sweetheart neckline, shoulders, and waist.
Middleton wore a gold cape dress to the premiere of “No Time to Die” in 2021.
The duchess attended the premiere in a Jenny Packham dress that had sheer panels and gold sequins all over. She accessorized with O’nitaa earrings and Aquaruzza heels.