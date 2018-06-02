Search

16 times Kate Middleton wore casual outfits that cost less than $100 from your favorite stores

Talia Lakritz
Kate Middleton has been known to wear clothes from brands like Zara and Gap. Paul Lewis/Getty Images, John Stillwell – WPA Pool/Getty Images, Alex Lentati – WPA Pool/Getty Images
  • Kate Middleton has been known to wear clothes from Zara, Gap, ASOS, and Topshop.
  • The clothes usually sell out immediately after she’s spotted in them.
  • If you didn’t know better, you’d think she was just a regular career woman and mom of three.
As the newly married Kate Middleton left for her honeymoon, she wore a blue pleated Zara dress that cost just under $US90 ($AU122).
Kate Middleton and Prince William leave for their honeymoon after their wedding in 2011. John Stillwell – WPA Pool/Getty Images
The dress is no longer available on Zara’s website, but it retailed for $US89.90 ($AU122), according to Fashionista.
She wore a demure black $US65 ($AU88) Topshop dress to spend time with children in bereavement counseling.
Kate Middleton visits the offices of Child Bereavement UK in 2013 in Saunderton, Buckinghamshire. Paul Edwards – WPA Pool/Getty Images
The dress is currently sold out, but according to the blog Kate’s Closet, it retailed for $US65 ($AU88).
Her $US50 ($AU68) polka dot dress from Topshop sold out when she wore it to visit Warner Bros. Studios.
Prince Harry, Kate Middleton, and Prince William joke around at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden in 2013 in London, England. Chris Jackson/WPA Pool/Getty Images
The dress sold out within an hour of Middleton’s appearance at Warner Bros. Studios, The Daily Mail reported. She also wore the Topshop frock to Prince George’s godfather’s wedding.
The maternity brand Seraphine is a favorite of Middleton’s with pieces like this $US59 ($AU80) turtleneck dress.
Kate Middleton and Prince William attend a Creativity is GREAT reception in 2014 in New York City. Christopher Wahl-Pool/Getty Images
Middleton wore Seraphine’s $US79 ($AU107) Vanessa Turtleneck Black Maternity Dress for a reception during her first official visit to New York City.
She wore another Seraphine dress, this one $US75 ($AU102), while visiting her family home in Berkshire after having Prince George.
William, Kate, and Prince George pose at the Middleton family home in Bucklebury, Berkshire. Getty/Handout
The Pink Fuchsia Knot Front Maternity Dress retails for $US75 ($AU102).
The duchess is a fan of Zara, wearing a pair of high-waisted pants from the brand on a visit to Sunshine House in September 2019.
Kate Middleton visits Sunshine House Children and Young People’s Health and Development Centre in September 2019. Ian Vogler – WPA Pool/Getty Images
The black pants are on sale for $US15.99 ($AU22), having originally been $US25 ($AU34).99 ($AU35). Middleton also wore a polka-dot blouse from Equipment that retails for $US280 ($AU379) and is on sale for $US196 ($AU265).
She wore a $US70 ($AU95) dress from Zara at a charity polo match.
Kate Middleton watches Prince William play polo at a charity match in 2018. zz/KGC-178/STAR MAX/IPx/AP
While Prince William played polo in the Maserati Royal Charity Polo Trophy, Middleton ran after Prince George and Princess Charlotte in a flowing blue and white striped dress from Zara. The dress, with gathered seams at the front and back and a tie at the waist, is no longer available.
To visit a farm in rural England, she wore $US50 ($AU68) pants from Zara.
Kate Middleton visiting Farms for City Children in May 2017. Getty/Pool
Some royal engagements call for ball gowns, others call for sturdy jeans and boots.

The olive green Mid-Rise Biker Jeans that Middleton wore to visit Farms for City Children are no longer in stock.

She wore a printed blouse that cost $US59 ($AU80), also from Zara.
Kate Middleton at the Ring of Fire ultra marathon race in Anglesey, UK, in 2013. Paul Lewis/Getty Images
According to What Kate Wore, the blouse is now out of season and therefore out of stock, but it sold for $US59 ($AU80).
She paired a blazer with $US30 ($AU41) pants from Gap.
Prince William and Kate Middleton visit the Eden Project in Cornwall in 2016 near St Austell, England. Arthur Edwards – WPA Pool/Getty Images
Gap’s Bi-Stretch Skinny Ankle Pants are no longer stocked in the Ikat Blue that Middleton wore, but other colors are available between $US25 ($AU34) and $US50 ($AU68).
She made a relaxed “boyfriend” shirt from Gap look tailored and polished on a visit to New Zealand.
Kate Middleton and Prince William visit the Amisfield Winery in 2014 in Queenstown, New Zealand. Craig Baxter – Pool/Getty Images
The shirt usually sells for $US54.95 ($AU74), but was on sale for $US23.97 ($AU32) and quickly sold out.
Middleton chose a polka dot wrap dress from ASOS for a visit to a children’s charity in London.
Kate Middleton visits the Brookhill Children’s Centre in 2015 in London, England. Alex Lentati – WPA Pool/Getty Images
The ASOS Maternity Kate Wrap Skater Dress, now named for the duchess, is currently out of stock on their website. It retails for $US53 ($AU72) at full price and $US39 ($AU53) on sale.
She wore a $US75 ($AU102) French Connection top in a portrait for the National Portrait Gallery.
Kate Middleton looks at her portrait at the National Portrait Gallery in 2014 in London, England. Alastair Grant-WPA Pool/Getty Images
Middleton’s official portrait was unveiled at the National Portrait Gallery in 2014. When sitting for the portrait, Marie Claire reported that she wore a $US75 ($AU102) French Connection navy Sub Silky Tie Top that is no longer available.
Middleton’s purple Warehouse sweater, worn while visiting London’s Natural History Museum in October 2019, retails for $US69 ($AU93).
Kate Middleton visits The Angela Marmont Centre For UK Biodiversity at Natural History Museum in October 2019. Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images
According to the fashion blog Kate’s Closet, the Warehouse sweater features a pointelle texture and scalloped edges. Middleton wore the sweater with green wide-leg pants from Jigsaw that normally retail for $US133 ($AU180) (£98). They went on sale for $US39 ($AU53) (£29), but they are currently sold out.
She wore a $US55 ($AU74) (£39.99) red Zara dress while visiting a children’s center in February 2020.
Kate Middleton visits the Bulldogs Development Centre in Port Talbot, south Wales in February 2020. ROWAN GRIFFITHS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
The ribbed midi dress with puffed sleeves is sold out, according to Kate’s Closet.
She wore a $US90 ($AU122) green blazer from Zara for St. Patrick’s Day in 2021.
Kate Middleton and Prince William on St. Patrick’s Day. IrishForeignMinistry/YouTube
The double-breasted textured weave jacket in apple green retails for $US89.90 ($AU122).
About the Author
Talia Lakritz