Danish Magazine Defies Palace By Printing Kate Middleton Bottomless Pics

After the Palace sued French tabloid magazine Closer for publishing topless photos of Kate Middleton, Danish magazine Se og Hør had the gall to print bottomless photos of the duchess sunbathing at a private French estate.The pics are of a completely nude Middleton and according to reports, appear “grainy.”



While most American sites and magazines are choosing not to run the photos, Se og Hør Editor Kim Henningsen told the Belfast Telegraph she stands by her decision to print the pics:

It’s a set of unique photos from an A-class celebrity … We are a leading gossip magazine in Denmark, and it is my job to publish them. If the British royal family want to sue us, then it will happen then and we’ll deal with it.

