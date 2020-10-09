Kate Middleton accessorized a blue dress with a necklace that looks almost identical to earrings Princess Diana owned

Anthony Devlin/Pool/Getty Images Kate Middleton might have worn a necklace made from Princess Diana’s earrings on Wednesday.

Kate Middleton perfectly matched her jewellery to her latest blue outfit.

The Duchess of Cambridge wore a blue Alexander McQueen dress to meet with the president and first lady of Ukraine on Wednesday.

Middleton paired the dress with sapphire jewellery, including a necklace that royal fans think was made from earrings previously given to Princess Diana as a wedding gift.

Kate Middleton might have just paid homage to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, with her latest outfit.

On Wednesday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge met with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky and his wife, First Lady Ðžlena Zelenska. For the occasion, Middleton wore a simple, blue dress with a belt around her midriff. A representative from Kensington Palace confirmed to Insider that it was an Alexander McQueen dress.

Jonathan Brady/WPA Pool/Getty Images Kate Middleton wore a gorgeous Alexander McQueen dress.

She completed the look with Gianvito Rossi suede heels and sapphire jewellery that matched her engagement ring.

JONATHAN BRADY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images The duchess wore sapphire jewellery.

Eagle-eyed fans believe the necklace Middleton was wearing was actually made from a pair of earrings that previously belonged to Princess Diana. The earrings were a wedding gift from the Crown Prince Fahd of Saudi Arabia.

Tim Graham/Getty Images Princess Diana’s entire sapphire suite was a wedding gift from the Crown Prince Fahd of Saudi Arabia.

Kate’s Closet, a blog dedicated to identifying clothing items worn by the duchess, gave fans a closer look at Middleton’s necklace next to Princess Diana’s earrings.

“A closer look at Kate’s new sapphire and diamond pendant necklace,” Kate’s Closet wrote in a tweet shared on Wednesday. “@allthingsroyal suggests the stones may originate from Princess Diana’s Saudi sapphire suite. It seems the drop earrings from the parure were used to create the pendant.”

A closer look at Kate's new sapphire and diamond pendant necklace. @allthingsroyal suggests the stones may originate from Princess Diana's Saudi sapphire suite. It seems the drop earrings from the parure where used to create the pendant > https://t.co/XsPJaej8Hd pic.twitter.com/hl4Rl7msmd — Kate's Closet (@katesclosetau) October 7, 2020

A representative from Kensington Palace told Insider they would not be providing specific details on the Duchess of Cambridge’s jewellery.

This wouldn’t be the first time that Middleton has worn Princess Diana’s jewellery, though. At the 2019 BAFTAs in London, Middleton wore the same diamond and South Sea pearl earrings that the late Princess used to wear frequently.

Jayne Fincher/Max Mumby/Getty Images Middleton is used to wearing Princess Diana’s jewellery.

The Duchess of Cambridge has also worn Princess Diana’s Lover’s Knot tiara on multiple occasions, including to an evening reception held at Buckingham Palace in December of 2019.

Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images; Victoria Jones – WPA Pool/Getty Images The duchess has worn Princess Diana’s favourite tiara on multiple occasions.

