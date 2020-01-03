38 iconic looks Kate Middleton has worn since becoming a royal

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Kate Middleton has worn one gorgeous look after another since becoming a royal.

Kate Middleton knows exactly how to make a lasting impression with her fashion choices.

Since the royal stepped into the spotlight, she has worn gorgeous gowns from designers like Alexander McQueen, Emilia Wickstead, and Catherine Walker. The Duchess of Cambridge has also been known to repeat some of her best looks.

In honour of Middleton’s 38th birthday on January 9, here are the most iconic outfits the duchess has worn since becoming a member of the British royal family.

Kate Middleton wore a blue dress to match the sapphire engagement ring Prince William proposed with.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Kate Middleton and Prince William at their engagement announcement in 2010.

The bride-to-be wore a blue Issa wrap dress to announce her engagement to Prince William in 2010. The dress was so popular that it sold out within 24 hours.

The bride tied the knot in a Grace Kelly-inspired wedding gown.

Carl de Souza/Getty Images Kate Middleton and Prince William got married in 2011.

Middleton wore a custom design by Alexander McQueen for her extravagant royal wedding. The gown is her most expensive outfit to date and is estimated to have cost $US332,000.

On her wedding day, the Duchess of Cambridge changed into another gown by the same designer.

John Stillwell/Getty Images Kate Middleton at her wedding reception in 2011.

Kate Middleton wore another Alexander McQueen dress for her wedding reception at Buckingham Palace. The satin gown featured a sweetheart neckline and a jeweled belt.

Middleton shimmered in this embellished pink gown with sheer sleeves.

Samir Hussein/Getty Images Kate Middleton at the 10th annual Ark gala dinner in 2011.

The Duchess of Cambridge wore an embellished Jenny Packham dress to the 10th annual Ark gala dinner.

Kate Middleton was the epitome of elegance at a BAFTAs reception in 2011.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images Kate Middleton at the BAFTA ‘Brits to Watch’ event in 2011.

Middleton wore a lilac Alexander McQueen gown with a silver belt for the night.

Middleton showed off a darker side in this lace gown at the UK premiere of “War Horse.”

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Kate Middleton at the UK premiere of ‘War Horse’ in 2012.

Kate Middleton arrived at the red carpet in a black lace Temperly London gown that featured a cream-coloured lining.

Kate Middleton looked regal in a floor-length gown for a dinner in London.

The Duchess of Cambridge arriving to a dinner in 2012. Kate Middleton arrived at a dinner hosted by The Thirty Club in London in 2012.

The duchess wore a white Roland Mouret gown with silver Jimmy Choo sandals.

The Duchess of Cambridge looked cosy in a green Reiss coat at a football launch event.

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Kate Middleton at the launch of The Football Association’s National Football Centre in 2012.

Middleton paired her olive-green Reiss coat with a statement crocodile belt, black pants, and matching boots.

Middleton wore a daring, semi-sheer dress to attend a reception ahead of her royal tour to India and Bhutan.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Kate Middleton attending a reception at Kensington Palace in 2016.

The duchess took a risk wearing a high-collared Mary Dot Illusion Dot Dress by Indian designer Saloni. The original design was completely sheer, but a nude panel of fabric was added to the bodice of Middleton’s dress for a more modest look.

It’s no secret that Middleton loves to wear florals.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images The Duchess of Cambridge attended a World Mental Health Day event in 2016.

She arrived at a World Mental Health Day event in London wearing a pink Kate Spade dress with purple flowers printed throughout. She kept the look simple with a pair of nude pumps.

The Duchess of Cambridge had a fabulous tweed moment while visiting the National Football Museum.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Kate Middleton at the National Football Museum in 2016.

Middleton wore a tweed pink-and-blue Erdem coat with navy suede heels to match.

Middleton wore Princess Diana’s favourite Lover’s Knot tiara for a reception at Buckingham Palace.

Dominic Lipinski-WPA Pool/Getty Images Kate Middleton and Prince William at the annual Diplomatic Corps reception at Buckingham Palace in 2016.

The Lover’s Knot tiara was originally given to Princess Diana as a wedding present from the Queen, and it has been worn by Middleton on multiple occasions.

The duchess paired the tiara with a red Jenny Packham dress.

Middleton turned to her go-to colour for the 2017 Portrait Gala.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Kate Middleton attended the Portrait Gala in 2017.

The duchess arrived in a green, long-sleeved Temperley London gown, which she dressed up with gold accessories.

She went back to red for the opening night of “42nd Street” at the Theatre Royal.

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images The Duchess of Cambridge at the opening night of ’42nd Street’ in 2017.

Middleton wore a bright red Marchesa Notte dress that featured a textured geometric pattern. She accessorized her look with matching tassel earrings and suede pumps.

The Duchess of Cambridge looked classy in a black Diane von Furstenberg gown at a gala dinner in 2017.

Frank Augstein/WPA Pool/Getty Images Kate Middleton at the 2017 gala dinner for The Anna Freud National Centre for Children and Families.

Middleton wore a simple silver bracelet and earrings with her lace Diane von Furstenberg gown.

Middleton looked like Cinderella in a sparkling blue gown at the Royal Variety Performance in 2017.

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images Kate Middleton attended the Royal Variety Performance in 2017.

The duchess wore an ultra-delicate baby-blue Jenny Packham gown for the event. She offset the blue of her dress with sparkly silver heels.

The Duchess of Cambridge wore a soft velvet dress during a royal visit to Sweden.

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Kate Middleton during a royal visit to Sweden in 2018.

Middleton’s velvet Erdem midi dress featured a stunning floral pattern. She paired the bold dress with a simple pair of black pumps.

In 2018, she wore an all-white look for the christening of her third child, Prince Louis.

Dominic Lipinski/AFP/Getty Images Kate Middleton at the christening service of Prince Louis in 2018.

Middleton opted for another Alexander McQueen look for the special occasion. She topped it off with a Jane Taylor headband.

Middleton donned a plaid dress after returning from royal maternity leave in 2018.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Image The Duchess of Cambridge at the opening of the V&A Photography Centre in 2018.

The duchess paired the plaid dress by Erdem with maroon heels and a boxy clutch. The accessories matched the red details of Middleton’s dress perfectly.

She opted for a bold pop of colour at Princess Eugenie’s wedding.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Kate Middleton and Prince William at Princess Eugenie’s wedding in 2018.

The Duchess of Cambridge stuck to one of her favourite designers, Alexander Queen, for Princess Eugenie’s royal wedding, sporting a hot-pink dress with a matching fascinator.

The Duchess of Cambridge recycled this teal Jenny Packham gown, which she first wore in 2012.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Kate Middleton and Prince William at the Tusk Conservation Awards in 2018.

Middleton loves to repeat outfits and this dress is no exception.

For the Tusk Conservation Awards in 2018, the duchess recycled a teal gown by Jenny Packham, one of her favourite designers.

Middleton got into the Christmas spirit for a party at Kensington Palace.

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images The Duchess of Cambridge arriving at a Christmas party in 2018.

The royal looked festive in a Brora cardigan and plaid Emilia Wickstead skirt.

Kate Middleton stunned at the annual Diplomatic Corps reception in a shimmery Jenny Packham gown.

Victoria Jones/WPA Pool/Getty Images Kate Middleton at the evening reception for members of the Diplomatic Corps in 2018.

Middleton looked like a Disney princess in this Jenny Packham gown, which featured sheer cap sleeves and silver embellishments. She paired the dress with the Lover’s Knot tiara.

Kate Middleton was the epitome of elegance in a one-shoulder gown at the 2019 BAFTAs.

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Kate Middleton at the British Academy Film Awards in 2019.

The Duchess of Cambridge wore an Alexander McQueen dress with a flowing skirt and white appliqué flowers. She completed her look with a pair of Princess Diana’s earrings and sparkly silver Jimmy Choo pumps.

A few days later, Middleton went for a subtle pop of colour in this pink gown.

Chris Jackson/WPA Pool/Getty Images Kate Middleton at a gala dinner in 2019.

The duchess arrived at the 100 Women in Finance Gala in a rose-coloured Gucci gown, which she wore with a raspberry velvet clutch and pear-shaped earrings.

Middleton shimmered in a mint-green party dress during a surprise visit to Northern Ireland.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Kate Middleton visiting the Belfast Empire Music Hall in 2019.

The duchess wore a $US2,480 Missoni midi dress with nude suede heels and a pink clutch.

She made a statement in a purple blouse and flowing wide-leg pants.

Arthur Edwards/WPA Pool/Getty Images Kate Middleton visiting the Henry Fawcett Children’s Centre in 2019.

The Duchess of Cambridge wore the $US1,300 Gucci blouse with wide-leg trousers by Jigsaw. She also carried a lilac crocodile-print Aspinal of London bag.

As Insider previously reported, Middleton put her own spin on the purple blouse by wearing it backwards.

Middleton recycled an Alexander McQueen dress from 2017 for an appearance at a London gala.

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images Kate Middleton arriving at the Portrait Gala 2019.

Middleton wore the tiered Alexander McQueen dress with a black Prada clutch.

The royal channeled Princess Diana in a polka dot dress.

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press/Getty Images The Duchess of Cambridge visiting a D-Day exhibition in 2019.

For a visit to Bletchley Park’s special D-Day exhibit, Middleton wore a navy Alessandra Rich dress with light-blue suede pumps. People were quick to point out that the outfit was similar to one Princess Diana wore in 1985.

Kate Middleton wore florals to the evening portion of the Chelsea Garden Show.

YUI MOK/AFP/Getty Images Kate Middleton and Prince William visiting the 2019 RHS Chelsea Flower Show.

The duchess paired her floral Erdem dress with $US192 wedges despite reports that Middleton and Meghan Markle are not allowed to wear the style of shoe in front of the Queen.

The Duchess of Cambridge wore a white cap-sleeve dress to a state banquet.

Victoria Jones/WPA Pool/Getty Images Kate Middleton and US Secretary of the Treasury, Steven Mnuchin, at a state banquet in 2019.

Middleton turned to her trusted designer, Alexander McQueen, for a state banquet with President Trump. She paired the ruffled dress with the Lover’s Knot tiara and the Queen Mother’s sapphire and diamond earrings.

Middleton recycled an off-the-shoulder dress for the Action on Addiction’s gala dinner in 2019.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images The Duchess of Cambridge at the first annual gala for Addiction Awareness Week in 2019.

The duchess first wore the fitted white Barbara Casasola dress in 2016, but this time she paired it with sparkly silver-and-blue Jimmy Choo heels.

She donned a head-to-toe blue ensemble for Royal Ascot.

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Kate Middleton at the Royal Ascot in 2019.

Middleton arrived in a textured, powder blue Elie Saab dress with sheer sleeves.

Middleton looked fabulous in a simple teal dress for a visit to the Aga Khan Centre in London.

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press/Getty Images The Duchess of Cambridge at the Aga Khan Centre in 2019.

The royal paired her teal ARoss Girl dress with forest-green suede pumps and a matching clutch.

Kate Middleton arrived in Pakistan for a royal tour wearing a traditional outfit.

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Kate Middleton arriving in Pakistan in 2019.

For her royal tour, Middleton wore an ombré shalwar kameez designed by Catherine Walker, which she paired with a Zeen clutch.

The next day, Middleton turned heads again in a sparkling emerald gown.

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images Kate Middleton attended a special reception during her royal tour of Pakistan in 2019.

The Duchess of Cambridge arrived at an evening reception in Pakistan in a gorgeous, sparkling green dress designed by Jenny Packham.

Middleton went back to wearing black for the Royal Variety Performance in London.

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Kate Middleton attended the Royal Variety Performance in 2019.

The Duchess of Cambridge arrived at the London Palladium wearing a black, floor-length lace gown from Alexander McQueen.

The duchess looked dashing in a navy velvet gown, which she paired with Princess Diana’s favourite tiara.

Victoria Jones/WPA Pool/Getty Images The Duchess of Cambridge attended a reception for the diplomatic corps in 2019.

For yet another evening reception for members of the Diplomatic Corps at Buckingham Palace, Middleton wore a stunning Alexander McQueen gown with the Lover’s Knot tiara and a necklace that belonged to Queen Elizabeth II.

